Drag Race Crowns First-Ever Queen of All Queens in All Stars 7 Finale — See How This Season's Legends Ranked

Andy Swift
·4 min read

A new page was added to the Drag Race herstory books on Friday with the crowning of the franchise’s first-ever Queen of All Queens.

The highly anticipated two-part LaLaPaRuza smackdown began with the season’s bottom four legends (Jaida Essence Hall, Raja, The Vivienne and Yvie Oddly) competing to be named Queen of She Done Already Had Herses. Let’s see how that shook out:

VIVIENNE vs. YVIE, ‘PUSH IT’ | The judges were cooing with glee while Viv rolled around on the floor like a drunk baby, but Yvie was giving us art — and we appreciated it. Yvie wins!

RAJA vs. JAIDA, ‘LET’S HEAR IT FOR THE BOY’ | Jaida had the judges looking over there with her impressive high kicks, but let’s be real, this ’80s bop was tailor made for Raja. No surprise here: Raja wins!

YVIE vs. RAJA, ‘SISTERS ARE DOING IT FOR THEMSELVES’ | This is another song that feels very much in Raja’s wheelhouse, but my peepers were firmly on Yvie, who put her whole damn body into her performance. (And if you’ve been reading her revealing posts on social media about living with Ehlers-Danlos, you know just how difficult it probably was.) Don’t even get me started on Yvie pretending to lose her wig… only to reveal a second wig under her cap! Perfectly executed. So I’ll be honest — I was a little surprised when Raja was declared the winner.

Of course, the All Stars 7 finale’s real big-ticket event was the four-way smackdown between the top legends — Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Shea Couleé and Trinity. Going into this episode, 85 percent of TVLine readers were hoping for a Jinkx win. Did they get their way? Let’s find out:

JINKX vs. SHEA, ‘JUDAS’ | I could have seen these two in the final lip sync, so to get a face-off of this caliber early in the night was a surprise. And this truly could have gone either way. Jinkx was fully dressed for the part and feeling her gothic fantasy, but Shea absolutely nailed that classic Gaga choreography. But Ru has spoken: Jinkx wins!

TRINITY vs. MONET, ‘SO WHAT’ | Trinity may have been dressed like Pink if she were a character on Castlevania, but that didn’t give her the advantage this time around, especially when Monet got into, um, position? “I just topped Trinity on national TV,” Monét proclaimed, and she wasn’t wrong. Monét wins!

JINKX vs. MONET, ‘SWISH SWISH’ | Here we go, folks, the main event! Katy Perry’s ode to basketball wouldn’t have been my first pick for a final lip sync, but both queens brought their everything and made it work. Giving us exactly what we’d expect, Jinkx twirled around the stage while Monét made it rain all over herself.

The Ru-sults are in! The winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 and the first-ever Queen of All Queens is… Jinkx Monsoon!

Based on the finale’s lip sync eliminations, here’s how the eight queens ultimately placed this season:
1. Jinkx Monsoon
2. Monét X Change
3/4. Shea Couleé and Trinity the Tuck
5. Raja
6. Yvie Oddly
7/8. Jaida Essence Hall and The Vivienne

“After watching this season, the winner is… the viewers!” RuPaul says in a statement. “To all of the winning queens that came back to slay, thank you for giving us the best drag show that the world has ever seen. Jaida Essence Hall, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Raja, Shea Couleé, The Vivienne, Trinity the Tuck, and Yvie Oddly — your names will be forever synonymous with grace and excellence. Your contribution to queer people everywhere can never be fully repaid, but I hope you feel the love that flows from our hearts to yours. I am proud to know each of you, and am beyond grateful that the future of drag rests in your capable and fiercely manicured hands.”

Your thoughts on the finale’s winner(s)? The season in general? I know you have feelings, so drop ’em in a comment below.

