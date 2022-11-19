Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World Week 1: Did the Right Queen Get the Boot?

Let the games begin, eh?

Friday’s premiere of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World welcomed nine of the franchise’s most sickening queens — ten, if you count host Brooke Lynn Hytes — to the Great North for another international smackdown.

Repping this season’s host nation are Icesis Couture, Kendall Gender, Rita Baga and Stephanie Prince, joined by Anita Wigl’it from Down Under; Vanity Milan and Victoria Scone from across the pond; and Ra’Jah O’Hara and Silky Nutmeg Ganache from the good ol’ US of A.

Week 1 divided the queens into girl groups of three for back-to-back performances of “Bonjour, Hi.” As far as earworms go, it’s no “UK Hun,” or even a “Not Sorry Aboot It,” but it was cute. Fortunately, the premiere’s “Queen of the World” runway category did not disappoint, with some of the contestants serving truly exquisite looks.

Read on to see how the queens fared in Friday’s premiere, including the first one sent packing, then drop a comment with your early impressions about of Canada vs. the World.

