What have some drag performances looked like through the years in Miami? See for yourself

South Florida has a rich history of drag performers in the spotlight.

Ocean Drive brunches. Wynwood events. Even a star who drops from the top of a building in a giant shoe every New Year’s in Key West, an event broadcast to millions on CNN.

After decades of drag shows, now there’s controversy involving a well-known drag bar, R House in Miami. Florida has filed a complaint against the business over access to children.

Let’s take a look at what the drag scene around South Florida has looked like through the years, with pictures from the Miami Herald archive.

In Key West

Sushi in her big red shoe for New Year’s Eve in Key West 2002.

Milla, left, applies her makeup, while Destiny, right, looks over her hair at at 801 Bourbon Bar, located on Duval Street, in order to prepare for a show in 2001.

In 2007, drag queen Inga the Swedish Bombshell gets a tattoo by artist Boe Mencarelli at Key West Ink. It’s the first day since the 1960s that getting a tattoo has been legal in Key West.

Drag queen Sushi gets ready for going into a performance. Key West

In Wynwood

Festival goers wait for the start of a drag show at the Cosmic mainstage during Wynwood Pride music festival in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Persephone von Lips during make up preparation during a Drag Show at Gramps in Wynwood on June 13, 2019.

Sasha Damore performs during a Drag Show at Gramps in Wynwood on June 13, 2019.

In Miami Beach

“Gordon Blonde” waits to perform at the Laundry Bar’s drag queen show n 2004. Behind her is Luis Martinez or “Dashara Marie.” The theme was Moulin Rouge.

“Missy Meyakie Lapaige,” whose real name is Cornelius Boothe, does her act for the crowd during the drag show at Sunday brunch at the Palace Bar on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach on Sunday, June 10, 2012.

Drag artist Olga Dantelly performs at the Palace on Ocean Drive on Oct. 10 2020.

Noel Leon, 37, puts on lip liner in a dressing room at the Palace Bar in Miami Beach on Jan. 31, 2018. Leon is an entertainer at the Palace.

Drag artist T-Lo delighted patrons during the “Last Party-Last Dance” brunch at the Palace on Ocean Drive on July 04, 2017.

South Beach drag legend Adora hosts Vaudeville at Bianca in 2005 with the help of a few guest drag queens and burlesque dancers at the Delano Hotel in South Beach.

Elaine Lancaster poses for a picture in 2006 while dancing at Prive night club in South Beach.

Elaine Lancaster, right, checks the makeup in 2006 at Prive night club in South Beach.

In Little Havana