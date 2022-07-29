What have some drag performances looked like through the years in Miami? See for yourself

Some Flames fans believe Johnny Gaudreau should have given the organization warning that he wasn't going to resign in Calgary but when players can be traded without notice by team owners, they have every right to play out their contract.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with forward Kaapo Kakko on a two-year contract worth $4.2 million. The deal with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft carries an annual salary cap hit of $2.1 million. General manager Chris Drury announced the agreement Thursday. Kakko played in 43 games last season, recording seven goals and 11 assists with a plus-nine rating. The 21-year-old Finn also had two goals and three assists in 19 games during the Rangers' unexpected run to the Eas
A third-party investigator hired by Hockey Canada to look into an alleged group sexual assault said players who don't participate in her investigation will be banned from Hockey Canada for life — and that many players she hasn't interviewed are worried that Hockey Canada and some politicians have pre-judged them guilty. Danielle Robitaille, a partner at law firm Henein Hutchison LLP, told the House of Commons standing committee on Canadian heritage that Hockey Canada has advised her that players
TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota
VANCOUVER — Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen says he's "incredibly relieved" that a jury has found him not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen wept openly when the verdict was read in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday. He clutched his head in his hands and was comforted by defence lawyers while several friends and family, seated in the front row of the courtroom, whispered "yes!" "I am glad the truth has come to light," Virtanen said in a statement. "I am looking forward to resuming my
HAMILTON — This time, Dane Evans and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats averted another second-half collapse. Steven Dunbar Jr. and Don Jackson scored second-half touchdowns as Hamilton held on for a 24-17 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday night. It was a victorious start to a stretch that will see the Ticats (2-5) play six straight (and seven-of-eight overall) against East Division competition. Dunbar Jr. and Jackson helped Hamilton outscore Montreal 14-11 in the second half. It marked the first
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have named former NHL defenceman Stephane Robidas as an assistant coach on Martin St. Louis' staff. The 45-year old Robidas spent last season as head coach of the Magog Cantonniers in the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League He led the team to a league title and was named a finalist for coach of the year. Robidas had taken a job as an assistant coach with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Sherbrooke Phoenix last month, prior to accepting the offer from
TORONTO — Canadian world champion swimmer Summer McIntosh has withdrawn from the women's 200-metre butterfly at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Swimming Canada high performance director and national coach John Atkinson said pulling out of that event will allow McIntosh to concentrate on other events during a busy season. The 15-year-old from Toronto will have a busy Games regardless. She's swimming in the 400-metre freestyle, 200 and 400 individual medleys and relays. McI
Flames stars Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk both choose to head south of the border rather than resign in Calgary but that doesn't mean Auston Matthews will consider himself in a similar dilemma when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2024.
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning trophy case, earning Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in the women's 400-metre individual medley. The 15-year-old from Toronto won the race in a Commonwealth Games record time of four minutes 29.01 seconds. Australia's Kiah Melverton was second in 4:36.78 and Katie Shanahan of Scotland was third in 4:39.37. Ella Jansen of Burlington, Ont., was fifth and Tessa Cieplucha of Oakville, Ont., was
MONTREAL — Jason Di Tullio, an assistant coach and former player with CF Montreal, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 38. His death Thursday night was confirmed by the MLS club. “It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of our colleague, teammate, and friend, who left us far too soon. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” Montreal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais said in a statement. “Jason was a great player and a great man. "His energy was ever-present until his