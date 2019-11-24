DraftKings Week 12 Monday Night Showdown: Picks, advice for Ravens vs. Rams NFL DFS

Lamar Jackson will lead the Ravens against the Rams on Monday Night Football to close out Week 12. He'll also lead our DraftKings Showdown lineup as our captain for MNF single-slate DFS action. It's a costly play to make, but Jackson is always the favorite to outscore everyone else in a given game. So, while he isn't a value, he might be worth it to try and win a GPP tournament.

Part of the reason the Jackson play works is because of Jared Goff's depressed pricing. That at least allows us to get a piece of both quarterbacks, and while we've got to fill in around them with tight ends and a kicker, the Jackson scoring might make it all worth it.

DraftKings Showdown Picks: Ravens vs. Rams

CAPTAIN (1.5x points, 1.5x price): QB Lamar Jackson, Ravens ($20,400)

No matter what, you can't really fade Jackson. And although it's super pricey to use him as our captain, it seems like it could be worth it. If he has a patented Lamar game, the people that use him at captain will have a leg up. Since the Rams' offense has been so rough, it's not worth guessing on one of their WRs as captain instead.

FLEX: TE Mark Andrews, Ravens ($9,200)

With Jalen Ramsey likely to shadow Marquise Brown, Andrews should lead the Ravens in targets and get the consistent red-zone looks that make him such a fantasy football weapon. He's really the only high-priced stack option with Jackson.

FLEX: QB Jared Goff, Rams ($8,400)

Instead of trying to guess which L.A. receiver may or may not have a good game, we'll just take Goff and hope he looks competent for once. If you wanted to pay down on one of the cheaper guys and pay up here for Todd Gurley, that could play, too.

FLEX: TE Gerald Everett, Rams ($4,800)

After extra low usage a week ago, Everett's price dropped a bunch. We'll bet on some positive regression here turning Everett's price into a great value as the Ravens focus on the Rams' trio of wideouts.

FLEX: K Greg Zuerlein, Rams ($3,800)

In a battle of football's two best kickers, we'll take the one in the less explosive offense that's slightly cheaper on DK.

FLEX: TE Nick Boyle, Ravens ($3,000)

Boyle plays more snaps than Andrews a lot of weeks, and sure, that's mostly for blocking purposes. But two and three games ago, Boyle combined for nine catches across two weeks. He's sometimes the most involved possession receiver Baltimore has, so we'll take some floor and added stacking with Jackson at this price.