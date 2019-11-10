DraftKings Week 10 Monday Night Showdown: Picks, advice for 49ers vs. Seahawks NFL DFS

49ers vs. Seahawks will probably be missing one of the best players in football in George Kittle. That creates a great opportunity for DraftKings Showdown value in the form of Ross Dwelley. San Francisco's replacement at TE could be the NFL DFS sleeper of Monday Night Football. This game features one of the best matchups of Week 10, and we'll get to see the likely MVP frontrunner, Russell Wilson, against a 49ers defense that's been one of the best in football.

In a game that feels like it could go either way on paper, we've gone with a half-and-half Showdown lineup. If it stays close on the scoreboard, we should have a solid output. The only place we miss out totally is the Seattle running game, but we're fine with that, as Chris Carson could very well be slowed down by the 49ers.

DraftKings Showdown Picks: 49ers vs. Seahawks

CAPTAIN (1.5x points, 1.5x price): TE Ross Dwelley, 49ers ($3,000)

With Kittle (knee) likely out, Dwelley is the most obvious value on this slate, and we're not gonna mess around -- he's our captain. I'd expect his role to be closer to Kittle's than I've seen most people speculate, as Dwelley actually has some legitimate talent. This allows us to do almost anything we want in the rest of the lineup.

FLEX: QB Russell Wilson, Seahawks ($11,400)

Even against one of the league's top defenses, we can't fade the MVP frontrunner. Wilson should still have a good game between his downfield passing and running ability. He also should have Josh Gordon at his disposal.

FLEX: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers ($11,000)

Garoppolo continues to play well anytime he passes, and the 49ers' run-heavy attack might shift slightly toward throwing it in a game Seattle should keep up with San Francisco. Count on some connecting between Jimmy G and Dwelley.

FLEX: WR Tyler Lockett, Seahawks ($10,400)

Lockett is too good. Wilson routinely has a perfect passer rating in some games when he targets Lockett. If we're gonna believe in Wilson here, there's no reason to not believe in Lockett, too.

FLEX: WR DK Metcalf, Seahawks ($7,800)

Without Dwelley, Metcalf would've fit my usual mold for a captain. All it'll take is one of his deep-ball or red-zone targets to pay off his value. There isn't a friendly enough priced Niners option to play instead of Metcalf.

FLEX: RB Matt Breida, 49ers ($6,200)

Breida continues to see similar work to Tevin Coleman -- most of the Coleman pricing skew comes because of the four-TD game a few weeks ago. Breida might be the more explosive back and gets involved in the passing game, too.