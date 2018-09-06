DraftKings Week 1 Picks: GPP tournament lineup Week 1 of the NFL season is here, and with it comes the first DFS matchups as well. We already introduced our choices for a cash game lineup earlier in the week, so this time around, we're going to focus on GPP tournament plays. And with that, we're going to have to make some tough decisions about who to start, especially when factoring in projected ownership into the equation. This might come back to obliterate us, but we're going to fade James Conner in our NFL Week 1 GPP lineup. Everyone on DraftKings will probably snag him at $4,500 in a good role with the Steelers. We'll just sit out on a value sure to hit crazy-high ownership and target some other potential-packed players. WEEK 1 DFS: Yahoo GPP lineup | Y! cash | FD cash | FD GPP | DK cash | Values | Stacks | DFS lineup builder See which backs we pivot toward for the DraftKings Sunday main slate in tournaments/GPPs.

1 QB Tom Brady, NE vs. HOU ($7,200) Accept that there are no contrarians in this lineup at QB and RB and adjust with less popular selections elsewhere. We're avoiding the chalky Brady-Hogan stack and combining him with a more under-the-radar Pats target in the flex, gaining exposure to the week's highest implied team total.

2 RB Alvin Kamara, NO vs. TB ($8,500) Kamara put up historical numbers last season, and his PPR points per touch fell in line with Darren Sproles' yearly figure in the Brees-Payton offense. Take advantage of sub-$9K pricing for the league's most efficient back with an expected workload increase.

3 RB Melvin Gordon, LAC vs. KC ($6,800) The Chiefs allowed bottom-10 figures in total rushing and yards per rush last season. Gordon has received an RB1 workload season after season. The favored Chargers are too likely to give Gordon 20-plus touches for him to go sub-$7K

4 WR T.Y. Hilton, IND vs. CIN ($6,800) Hilton led the league in receiving last time Andrew Luck saw a healthy season. We'd like him to avoid rising elite corner William Jackson III, though Cincy hasn't shown a fondness of shadowing anyways. This could be the last time we see Hilton sub-$7K in 2018.

5 WR Corey Davis, TEN @ MIA ($5600) Davis' poor efficiency stats in 2017 are often bandied about, though that can be excused when dealing with injuries early in a rookie season. The top-five overall draft investment followed a breakout postseason with positive reports this summer about his health and potential usage in Matt LaFleur's offense.

6 WR Kenny Stills, MIA vs. TEN ($4,700) Stills rattled off strong WR2/3 weeks last time Ryan Tannehill was healthy and no longer contends with the target-hot Jarvis Landry in this offense. WR32 on the slate underrates the upside on Stills as he makes his claim for Landry's vacated primary target role on the Fins.

7 TE Ricky Seals-Jones, ARI vs. WAS ($3,000) Arizona vacated the fifth-most targets in the league this offseason and Washington allowed a top-10 target figure for opposing tight ends in 2017. We're getting near minimum and a very volatile position outside the Tier I TEs.

8 FLEX Phillip Dorsett, NE vs. HOU ($3,700) Dorsett looks to assume a Brandin Cooks-esque in New England's offense after impressing this preseaon and earning the starting gig. His price was set before this transpired, so we'll capitalize.