DraftKings Week 1 Monday Night Showdown: Picks, advice for Broncos vs. Titans NFL DFS

Broncos vs. Titans finish off Week 1 in the second game of a Monday Night Football doubleheader. Courtland Sutton is questionable, which is worrisome for season-long leagues, but in DraftKings Showdown contests, we can take advantage of that with our DFS lineup picks.

Our lineup goes in on the Denver passing attack and grabs both parts of Tennessee's offense, too. We didn't touch the Broncos' running game, which could backfire, but it just seems a bit too unpredictable right now. And if you're reading this shortly before kickoff and Sutton is active, you could pivot our captain choice to Sutton himself, as the questionable tag normally greatly depresses ownership in Showdown contests.

DraftKings Showdown Picks: Broncos vs. Titans

CAPTAIN (1.5x points, 1.5x price): QB Drew Lock, Broncos ($14,400)

Frankly, I'm playing Lock as captain because, while I feel OK about Denver's offense in this game, I have no read on exactly how things will play out. Captaining Lock hopefully covers most of the bases. He's also a sneaky fantasy play in general because of his willingness to run, too.

FLEX: RB Derrick Henry, Titans ($11,600)

If there's one thing we know about Tennessee's offense, it's that Henry will get a lot of handoffs. In a game that feels uncertain across the board, locking Henry into our lineup is the easiest thing we do today.

FLEX: QB Ryan Tannehill, Titans ($10,000)

Tannehill's ownership sometimes trends low, even in these single-game contests, because of the Titans' lack of passing. Tannehill was remarkably efficient last year, and now he's got his big contract. With a couple deep threats making the play-action game a major weapon, Tannehill can still have a good game even if Henry dominates.

FLEX: WR Jerry Jeudy, Broncos ($7,200)

Jeudy was one of college football's best wideouts for a few years at Alabama. He has game-breaking speed and precise route-running ability, but there's also been no preseason. So, yes, there's risk here. But we need to give our QB captain a couple of his targets to have that choice pay off, and with Courtland Sutton's injury worries, Jeudy becomes our guy.

FLEX: TE Noah Fant, Broncos ($6,200)

The Titans were a bottom five team at defending TEs in 2019, and Fant has the type of athleticism that could burn Tennessee again. We know Denver likes to give him the ball, even giving him carries in 2019. Lock and Fant showed a good enough connection that we can feel comfortable completing our Denver passing stack with Fant.

FLEX: WR Kalif Raymond, Titans ($200)

The last time Raymond made a Sporting News Showdown lineup, he was part of a tournament-winning group. When Raymond is on the field, he's going deep. With Tennessee's already mentioned play-action dominance, all it takes is one play for Raymond to look like the steal of the night at minimum price.