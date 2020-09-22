DraftKings Picks Week 3: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments Week 2 was a tough one for fantasy football owners, as injuries ravaged the league and knocked out some of the top-priced contributors in NFL DFS lineups. That said, this week's slate features much more value because of the injuries, and with another week of games under our belts, it's becoming easier to see exactly which matchups teams and players will be able to exploit. These quality matchups are something that we're banking on in our Week 3 DraftKings lineup for GPP tournaments. There are plenty of teams that are weak against receivers, including the Falcons, Cowboys, Seahawks, and Vikings, so that creates plenty of value at the position. We targeted one of the higher-projected scoring games involving those teams (Cowboys-Seahawks) and plucked some receivers from there. And with so many RBs out, it was easy to avoid spending up too much at the position to target players against two of the weaker run defenses on the slate, the Panthers and Lions. WEEK 3 STANDARD RANKINGS:

1 QB Cam Newton, Patriots vs. Raiders ($6,700) The Raiders have done fairly well against quarterbacks so far this season, but neither Teddy Bridgewater nor Drew Brees is quite like Cam Newton. The Patriots' passer racked up nearly 400 passing yards and a TD last week against the Seahawks and scored twice on the ground for the second-straight week. The Raiders are one of the worst defenses in the league against the run, so perhaps the Patriots will plan to utilize Newton's legs more and rack up more fantasy points in the process.

2 RB Kenyan Drake, Cardinals vs. Lions ($6,000) The Lions have allowed the second-most rushing yards to RBs this season at a mark of 353, and they have allowed the fourth-most DK fantasy points per game (37.6) to RBs. Drake hasn't yet had a big performance, but he seems due for one against the Lions, especially if he continues to dominate RB carries out of the backfield (Drake has 36 carries to Chase Edmonds' nine to start the year). Kyler Murray may vulture a TD from Drake, but at this price, that's a risk we're willing to take.

3 RB Austin Ekeler, Chargers vs. Panthers ($6,800) The Panthers have allowed three rushing TDs to RBs in each of their two games this year and a league-high 19 catches to the position, as well. This came after they surrendered a league-high 27 rushing TDs to the position last year. The Panthers run defense is simply woeful, so Ekeler should be able to take advantage of this favorable matchup after averaging 7.4 yards per touch last week against the Chiefs.

4 WR DK Metcalf, Seahawks vs. Cowboys ($6,500) In his first game of the 2020 season, Metcalf logged four catches for 95 yards and a TD. In his second game, he logged four catches for 92 yards and a TD. Talk about consistent. The Cowboys have a porous secondary that just allowed the Falcons to put up 39 points and has allowed 45.8 DK FPPG to WRs through two games, so this seems like a good spot to fire up the high-floor, high-ceiling Metcalf.

5 WR Julian Edelman, Patriots vs. Raiders ($6,200) If we're going to have Cam Newton in the lineup, we're going to want his top receiver, as well. Even if Newton runs the ball a lot, he'll still throw some, and Edelman is clearly the best receiver the Patriots have. He is averaging nine targets, 6.5 catches, and 118 receiving yards per game this season and is coming off a huge 25.9 DK point outing. The Raiders have done well limiting receivers so far (their 32.5 DK FPPG is slightly above average), but if they have to sell out to stop the run, that could open up more space for Edelman.

6 WR CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys @ Seahawks ($5,400) Lamb continues to be an underpriced asset for DFS, as it appears that he has emerged as the Cowboys' No. 2 receiver over Michael Gallup. Lamb reeled in six-of-nine targets for 106 yards against the Falcons and should have a chance to do the same against a Seahawks defense that has allowed an NFL-high 50 catches and 731 receiving yards to WRs. They allow nearly 20 DK FPPG more to WRs than the next-highest team, the Vikings.

7 TE Drew Sample, Bengals @ Eagles ($3,500) Joe Burrow has shown that he likes to target his tight ends early and often and despite only replacing an injured C.J. Uzomah in the second half, Sample still racked up seven catches for 45 yards. The Eagles have only allowed nine receptions to TEs this year, but four of them have gone for TDs, the highest mark in the NFL. That makes Sample a nice low-costvalue at the tight end spot, which is typically a good place to spend down anyway.

8 FLEX Joshua Kelley, Chargers ($6,800) Yes, we're going with two Chargers running backs in our lineup, and that's for two main reasons aside from the previously-noted lineup differentiation. First of all, the Panthers are, in fact, that bad against the run. They surrender 47.5 DK FPPG to RBs which is nearly 10 more than the team that allows the second-most FPPG to RBs, the Raiders. Second, Kelley actually out-touched Ekeler 25-20 in the Chargers' loss to the Chiefs with Kelley handling more of the between-the-tackles work. Kelley's eight red-zone rushes also tie for ninth most in the league, so he will have an opportunity to score some TDs.