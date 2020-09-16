DraftKings Picks Week 2: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments All right football fans, we're now through Week 1, which means that we've got a little bit of a sample size for players under our belts. After seeing all 32 teams in action, daily fantasy football players are going to be operating with more information that will influence their decisions. While this info will be critical to building a quality NFL DFS lineup, it's also key not to overreact to Week 1. Some teams will bounce back, and that's something that we're banking on in our Week 2 DraftKings lineup for GPP tournaments. While looking at the slate this week, it's important to take advantage of some of the weaker defensive matchups. The Cowboys-Falcons game figures to be a high-scoring affair; the Titans should be able to take advantage of the Jaguars after beating them 42-20 the last time the two squads squared off in '19; and the Buccaneers, fresh off a loss to the Saints, will be motivated to start the Tom Brady era at home with a victory and are taking on the Panthers and a defense that just allowed the Raiders to put up 34 points. WEEK 2 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Aside from targeting specific matchups, our goal was to balance spending to ensure we're not relying on a stars-and-scrubs approach. That can work in GPP tournaments, but sometimes, it's better just to spend up for one big-name player and then split the remaining money fairly evenly among the players remaining. And that's exactly what ended up happening.

Without further ado, here's a look at our DraftKings GPP lineup for Week 2, starting with a quarterback in an excellent matchup.

1 QB Dak Prescott, Cowboys vs. Falcons ($6,800) No team allowed more DK fantasy points to a quarterback last week than the Falcons did. Russell Wilson to put up 34.8 points as the Falcons offered little resistance to Seattle's passing offense. Prescott should have a chance to carve up the Falcons' weak secondary and post far more than the 17.6 DK points he scored against a tough Rams defense.

2 RB Derrick Henry, Titans vs. Jaguars ($7,9000) Last time Henry played the Jaguars, he racked up 175 yards and two TDs on just 20 touches. The Jaguars defense has lost some serious talent, including Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell, since then, and it just allowed a league-high 50.8 DK points to the Colts RBs. A lot of that came via Nyheim Hines as a pass-catcher, but Henry should still do some damage as a high-volume back in a great matchup.

3 RB Ronald Jones, Buccaneers vs. Panthers ($5,200) The Panthers allowed 27 rushing TDs to RBs last year, which was the worst mark in the NFL by a wide margin (the Jaguars were second with 18). In Week 1, the Panthers let Josh Jacobs find the end zone three times. Until they prove that they can stop the run, the Panthers are worth exploiting. Jones saw 77 percent of Tampa's RB carries in Week 1, and unless Leonard Fournette steps up, Jones will continue to be the top dog. This is a nice price to pay for a guy with immense TD upside.

4 WR Michael Gallup, Cowboys vs. Falcons ($5,600) If we're going to have Prescott as our QB, we're going to stack him with some of his receivers. The Falcons allowed the eighth-most DK points to receivers in Week 1. Gallup is a good deep threat who should challenge the Atlanta secondary and make some big plays. He had just 8.0 DK points against the Rams, but he should've had more, as a questionable pass interference call wiped out his biggest gain of the night.

5 WR Robert Woods, Rams @ Eagles ($6,400) Jared Goff targeted Woods eight times against the Cowboys, and that was good for a 28.6 percent target share. Woods should continue to be Goff's preferred target, and in a matchup against a shaky Eagles secondary that just let Washington score 27 points, Woods could be a real weapon. Some will be scared off by his potential matchup against Darius Slay, but that will only help drive down his ownership and make him a good GPP value.

6 WR CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys vs. Falcons ($4,700) Huh? Another Cowboy receiver? Yes, you're reading this right. Again, the matchup with Atlanta's secondary is excellent and the Cowboys have room for a couple of receivers to go off. In the wake of Blake Jarwin's season-ending knee injury, Lamb could see even more targets since the Cowboys don't have a proven backup option at TE. He's a great value at a sub-$5K price tag, so we'll play him, Prescott, and Gallup in hopes of a big offensive output.

7 TE Logan Thomas, Washington @ Cardinals ($3,600) Thomas logged a TD in his first game with the Washington Football Team and saw a team-high eight targets. He should continue to be a red-zone threat for Dwayne Haskins and will get a chance to play against an Arizona defense that was the league's worst against TEs this year. The Cardinals only allowed 12.5 DK points to George Kittle and the 49ers last week, but we'll still take a chance on Thomas' TD upside and apparent rapport with Haskins.

8 FLEX Calvin Ridley, Falcons @ Cowboys ($6,800) If the Cowboys are going to run up the score on the Falcons as this lineup is projecting, we want to have some Falcons action in case this game either turns into a shootout or has plenty of garbage time. Ridley caught nine passes for 130 yards and two TDs in the Falcons' season-opening loss to the Seahawks. He should have a chance to repeat his success against a weaker Dallas secondary whether he catches the ball early and often or late with the Falcons trailing.