DraftKings Picks Week 2: NFL DFS lineup advice for GPP tournaments We topped 190 points last week with our DraftKings GPP tournament lineups because riding an RB combo of Alvin Kamara and Melvin Gordon can be pretty cool. Week 2 NFL DFS contests could present a great time to take advantage of primacy and recency bias by betting on players coming off underwhelming opening weeks who everyone isn't already pegging for a rebound. Of course, we can't out-think ourselves either.

1 QB Matt Ryan, ATL vs. CAR ($5,700) Ryan topped 300 yards passing in four of his past five meetings with Ron Rivera’s Carolina defense, as Evan Silva notes on the Fantasy Feast podcast. Hopefully Ryan’s rough opening night in prime time will push the public off our Falcons stack.

2 RB Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ ATL ($7,000) CMC’s first afternoon with Norv saw 10 caries and nine targets, which is fine but didn’t match the offseason hype. Hoping this lowers his roster percentage as Atlanta will go without LB Deion Jones and S Keanu Neal, both key to limiting McCaffrey by both ground and air.

3 RB Adrian Peterson, WAS vs. IND ($5,500) Peterson leads the league in carries behind a finally-healthy Washington OL and still doesn't sniff $6K. Washington returns home as favorites and are geared to feed Peterson when they avoid negative game script. AP even managed three targets against the Cards, so now there may be a little extra receiving prod compared to his past stops.

4 WR Julio Jones, ATL vs. CAR ($8,400) Jones leads the league in target share at 53 percent, a crazy figure to repeat but still encouraging. Ryan only targeted first-rounder Calvin Ridley twice and Devonta Freeman's banged up, so Julio's the best bet among WRs to get WR1 work against a defense he's victimized in recent years.

5 WR DeAndre Hopkins, HOU @ TEN ($8,000) D-Hop actually comes off a low-key tough shadow matchup against Stephon Gilmore, who the Pats also gave help in slowing down Deshaun Watson's alpha weapon. A far less steep of a challenge awaits, as Dolphins No. 1 Kenny Stills just ripped Tennessee for over 100 yards on 21-per-target.

6 WR Emmanuel Sanders, OAK @ DEN ($6,200) Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie finished second in slot snaps per target in his last healthy season in 2016, but the Raiders have opted for Leon Hall at slot cornerback. Hall allowed the third-most yards per slot coverage snap (min. 25), and Sanders gets another nice matchup as Case Keenum's favored WR.

7 TE David Njoku, CLE @ NO ($3,000) Ugly efficiency for Tyrod Taylor and David Njoku in the opener. Still, Njoku saw top-five target volume at the position and the offensive also look edcompromised by that storm in Cleveland. Under the Superdome roof against a Saints D that just gave up 48, we'll take a swing at near-minimum price.

8 FLEX Geronimo Allison, GB vs. MIN ($3,800) Allison's slipped into the James Jones role as third fiddle in the pass offense, and fortunately that's proven far more productive than sub-$4K when Aaron Rodgers is playing. Allison's 15.1-yard average depth — on a decent seven targets — dwarved both Cobb and Adams. Pivot coming if Rodgers ends up a scratch.