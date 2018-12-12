DraftKings Picks Week 15: NFL DFS lineup advice for GPP tournaments This week in my DraftKings GPP lineup, I'm paying up for the RB chalk. How can you not this week? The RBs at the top are just too good to pass on, so we'll grab them and differentiate our lineup elsewhere in tournaments. Week 15 Rankings:

This strategy will bet on a Vikings stack going under-owned due to their Monday night dud, which occurred after DraftKings could possibly bake this result into their price. Fading that should really pay off, because we'll want a relatively contrarian stack to pair with Saquon and Zeke.

Last week's thought exercise for DraftKings tournaments/GPPs produced a similar approach, constructing around a QB with demonstrated upside in a favorable home matchup, while banking on low ownership following a couple poor outings. That game stack ran OK, with Rodgers and quite well with Julio, but elsewhere didn't get us over the hump.

1 QB Kirk Cousins, MIN vs. MIA ($6,200) Cousins' time in Washington showed a knack for following trash games with productive ones, and vice versa. Hopefully, we get reduced ownership after a rough road stretch, as Cousins hit 30 DK in his last home spot and Miami's allowed the fourth-highest yards per pass over teams' three most recent games.

2 RB Saquon Barkley, NYG vs. TEN ($9,400) Last week's cheap lead backs have been priced up. Christian McCaffrey, Melvin Gordon, Todd Gurley, and other top options are off-slate in prime-time matchups. The second tier completely vanished, as Saquon and Zeke are in the $9Ks and there is a $1,400 gap between them and Fournette. With more total yards than any player over the past four weeks, it's hard to avoid the Saquon premium here.

3 RB Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ IND ($9,000) Zeke's 130 touches lead all players since Week 11, per Pro Football Focus data. Barkley is a distant second at 94 with Joe Mixon and David Johnson the next closest in this pool with 89 each. It's hard to play this for upside without getting two of those four, and sincethe latter two are in perilously capped offenses, we'll target Elliott and Barkley as our top options.

4 WR Stefon Diggs, MIN vs. MIA ($7,600) We can't run Cousins in tournaments without Diggs or Thielen, and we're living kind of dangerously by going Thielen-free Kirk, even if Diggs has out-targeted his mate since the start of November. Alas, we had to spend at RB and will now look for further Vikes exposure at tight end.

5 WR Kenny Stills, MIA @ MIN ($4,300) We're running it back on Minnesota with Stills, who finished third in receiving yards and 14th in air yards last week. We'll also make the bet on Xavier Rhodes shadowing DeVante Parker instead of Stills. The size and role profile as a typical Rhodes shadow, just after Bill Belichick made a similar choice with Stephon Gilmore on Parker. Still is cheap enough and has upside, so he is a good tournament play.

6 WR Taywan Taylor, TEN @ NYG ($3,800) Here's where we really dig into sub-$4Ks for the air yards. Tennessee was allowed to go crazy on the gorund in that in that Thursday night smashing of the Jags, but still took their shots enough to help Taylor to rank 13th among WRs in air yards over the past two weeks. That makes Taylor a solid boom-or-bust candidate and in the sub-$4K range, that's all you can ask for.

7 TE Kyle Rudolph, MIN vs. MIA ($3,500) Bailing on the $8,600 for Thielen to instead stack down at this price carries its own risk, and fading the Kittle/Gronk/Ebron/Cook TE might also be trouble. We're not considering this strategy in cash, but in GPP I'll take the swing on the Dolphins' bottom-five DK defense against TEs and Rudolph's seven catches last time at home.

8 FLEX Michael Gallup, DAL vs. PHI ($3,600) Gallup ranks seventh among all WRs in air yards since Week 12. We get the salary relief at a price sitting outside the top 50 receivers. The Colts did well to limit DeAndre Hopkins this past Sunday, and perhaps their attention to Amari helps funnel downfield work to Gallup in climate-controlled Indy.