DraftKings Picks Week 12: NFL DFS lineup advice for GPP tournaments

1 QB Matt Ryan, Falcons vs. Buccaneers ($6,700) We're attacking the one game total north of 50 for this week. You can build with Ryan or go the Jameis Winston route at $500 cheaper, though stacking Ryan gets you a Bucs defense allowing the third-most DK points to quarterbacks and the second-most pass yards per game.

2 RB Derrick Henry, Titans vs. Jaguars ($6,900) Henry gets a modest price bump after topping 5X value against the Chiefs before Tennessee's bye. The Titans trailed late against both KC and Carolina, and Henry still averaged more than 30 DK points and 20 touches during the recent two-game stretch.

3 RB Derrius Guice, Washington vs. Lions ($4,700) Guice hit 14 DK points on eight touches last week, and I'll bet that his second game back will involve more work than that first go off injury. This bet on increased volume could pay dividends against a team allowing the most DraftKings points to running backs.

4 WR Julio Jones, Falcons vs. Buccaneers ($8,000) Gotta stack Matty Ice with Julio, so here we are. No team allows more DraftKings points to receivers than the Bucs. Monitor the statuses for Devonta Freeman (foot) and Austin Hooper (knee), as they would command more targets than their understudies.

5 WR Mike Evans, Buccaneers @ Falcons ($7,300) We'll run back our Falcons stack with the air yards star of 2019. Evans' 1,510 air yards dusts the runner-up by over 300 yards.

6 WR Calvin Ridley, Falcons vs. Buccaneers ($6,500) My favorite part about this Ryan stack is that the funnel has become so defined since the Falcons' bye. Over the past two weeks, Ridley (37 percent) and Julio (43) combine for over two-thirds of the team's air yards. They each rank top 15 in air yards market share, with no other combo in that echelon.

7 TE Greg Olsen, Panthers @ Saints ($4,100) Olsen ranks third in both receiving yards and air yards among TEs since Week 9, and we'd like Kyle Allen to keep YOLO-ing. With Carolina entering the Superdome as two-score dogs, crank up the pass volume.

8 FLEX Demaryius Thomas, Jets vs. Raiders ($3,800) The Sam Darnold revival has surprisingly benefited Thomas rather than Robby Anderson. No Gang Green player has seen more targets than Thomas' 17 over the past two weeks. The underdog Jets could be forced to throw from behind against Oakland, who allow the third-most DK points to receivers.