DraftKings Picks Week 10: NFL DFS lineup advice for GPP tournaments Our Week 10 NFL DFS GPP lineup seeks to pinpoint players who have seen a rapid role expansion for which DraftKings hasn't properly adjusted its pricing. We'll also get a game stack going for Cardinals-Bucs -- always a viable strategy for daily fantasy football tournaments.

Christian McCaffrey hit for us in last week's GPP lineup, but unfortunately that build focused on a Chargers pass offense in a game they surprisingly led throughout. Back to the drawing board. We'll look for high ceilings in allocating $50K in DraftKings cap.

1 QB Kyler Murray, Cardinals @ Buccaneers ($6,500) No team allows more DraftKings points to quarterbacks than the Buccaneers. This matchup is ripe for stacking, especially considering that Murray went only $300 cheaper a couple weeks ago against a Saints defense among the league's best.

2 RB Saquon Barkley, Giants @ Jets ($8,800) I run CMC just about every week in cash, but for this lineup we'll strategize for leverage in the event McCaffrey doesn't go off for 40-plus points again. Barkley at $1,700 less makes for an interesting pivot here with demonstrated upside.

3 RB David Montgomery, Bears vs. Lions ($5,300) Montgomery's taken over the featured role but isn't priced like it. The Bears offense is dodgy, but Montgomery still managed to top 22 DK points in consecutive weeks, including a 31-touch outing against the Chargers two weeks ago. Chicago hosts a Lions unit allowing the most DK points to running backs.

4 WR Mike Evans, Buccaneers vs. Cardinals ($7,600) Mike Evans has dusted the entire league in air yards since Week 7. Patrick Peterson will probably shadow him, but he's allowed eight completions on nine targets for 130 yards and a touchdown in his shadow coverage of Emmanuel Sanders and Michael Thomas over the past two games.

5 WR Christian Kirk, Cardinals @ Buccaneers ($5,200) We'll want to stack Murray if we're running him at QB, and Kirk makes this very much viable. He leads the Cardinals in target share and air yards since his return from injury.

6 WR DeVante Parker, Dolphins @ Colts ($4,800) Preston Williams' injury vacates 36-percent air yards and 21-percent target market share. I'll bet on some of this displacement benefitting Parker, currently at 22 percent of Dolphins' air yards and 16 percent of their targets.

7 TE Jared Cook, Saints vs. Falcons ($4,100) Cook figures to return from injury and just in time for the fantasy bonanza Falcons, who rank among the bottom-five teams in yards allowed per pass both on the season and over the past three games. Cook's price hovered near $5K pre-Brees injury, so this is a discount.

8 FLEX Robby Anderson, Jets vs. Giants ($4,700) The Giants rank 30th in both DraftKings points allowed to receivers and yards allowed per pass. The Jets' meltdown in Miami dropped Anderson's price $800, but the Giants pass defense remains very bad and Anderson ranks sixth among WRs in air yards since Week 5.