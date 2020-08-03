DraftKings Launches Season-Long Fan Favorite Best Ball and $3M NFL Tournament

Snake Draft Format Also Available for 2020 NBA and NHL Seasons

BOSTON, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced it is expanding its daily fantasy sports (DFS) offerings to include the game variant Best Ball, with snake drafts. DraftKings also announced a $3M marquee tournament ahead of the 2020 NFL season, with a $1M top prize. As DraftKings’ first foray into a season-long product, Best Ball maintains fans’ connection to the DraftKings’ fantasy sports experience, while answering to a more nostalgic, season-long form.

The streamlined draft format removes traditional DFS roster management, enabling customers to lock in player selections at the start of the season. As major U.S. sports leagues continue to return to the national stage, Best Ball furthers DraftKings’ reputation as being in-tune with the American sports fan, and offers customers a new opportunity to engage with friends and family in the absence of in-person events and gatherings.

“As part of a continued commitment to putting our customers first, DraftKings Best Ball is an exciting new feature within our fantasy product that our customers have asked for,” said Paul Liberman, DraftKings Co-founder and President, Global Technology and Product. “Leveraging in-house technology, Best Ball provides our DFS customers with a season-long option, supplementing the wide array of game types available on DraftKings. We look forward to this season of sports as our customers experience and compete under this new offering.”

Across sports and unique to the game, Best Ball involves a draft process known as a “snake draft” where pick order is reversed for each individual round. Recognized as the preferred way to draft among seasoned DFS players, an overwhelming 92% of respondents in a recent DraftKings consumer-led study reported high interest in engaging with the format.

Currently available only for fantasy football, Best Ball will soon be available for DraftKings’ fantasy basketball and fantasy hockey as well, offering customers the opportunity to engage with daily snakes, sit-and-go’s, and larger, prized season tournaments.

DraftKings’ sportsbook and daily fantasy products are available for download via iOS and Android here .

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

