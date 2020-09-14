DraftKings and ESPN Enter into Co-Exclusive Content Integration Agreement

Agreement Names DraftKings as a Co-Exclusive Sportsbook Link-Out Provider and an Exclusive Daily Fantasy Sports Provider

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today entered into a multi-year agreement with ESPN to become a co-exclusive sportsbook link-out provider and exclusive daily fantasy sports provider of the media giant. Links across ESPN digital platforms will connect fans to DraftKings’ products and services.



“ESPN helped revolutionize the 24/7 sports news cycle and continues to be the go-to source for many fans today on the latest and largest sports stories,” said Jason Robins, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DraftKings. “We look forward to this collaboration to exclusively showcase DraftKings’ daily fantasy content and offerings while also advancing further visibility and mainstream adoption of our regulated sports betting products.”

Under the agreement, DraftKings will now be able to integrate its products and offerings across ESPN’s digital platforms. DraftKings will also power existing and future ESPN studio shows with dedicated segments for promotion, beginning with daily fantasy sports.

“Sports betting is quickly becoming endemic to the overall experience of the sports fan,” said Mark Walker, Senior Vice President of Business Development & Innovation, ESPN. “To us, that means greater opportunities to innovate and deliver the best and most seamless experience for fans, which will ultimately expand ESPN’s brand and audience and increase engagement. It is an industry that we will continue to actively pursue as it grows and evolves.”

As part of both the daily fantasy sports and sportsbook media integrations, applied within select states, links to DraftKings’ products will be served across www.espn.com via mobile and desktop along with the ESPN Fantasy app.

Fans can access DraftKings Sportsbook and Daily Fantasy Sports anywhere by visiting www.draftkings.com or by downloading DraftKings apps via iOS and Android .

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.

About ESPN

ESPN, the world’s leading sports entertainment enterprise, features more than 50 assets – eight U.S. television networks, direct-to-consumer ESPN+, ESPN Radio, ESPN.com and the ESPN App, ESPN International, and more. ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) and 20 percent by Hearst.

Media Contacts

media@draftkings.com

@DraftKingsNews

Kristie Adler, ESPN

(646) 547-5637

kristie.adler@espn.com



