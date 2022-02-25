How to draft a balanced team in ultra-competitive fantasy baseball league

Everyone has their own definition of when the fantasy baseball season starts. For me, it’s when the LABR Mixed Draft runs in mid-to-late February. This year, the dance was held on Feb. 23, two days ago.

In the past I’ve gone into the LABR mixed draft strictly with value on my mind, not overly focused with categorical or positional balance. And I’ve subsequently found it difficult to supplement my roster in the ways I needed to in-season. This is a league where trading is allowed, but is not common; pickups are possible, but the FAB budget is finite and no zero offers are allowed. And at no point can you make first-come, first-served pickups. I’m fine with all these rules, but I don’t think I’ve always adapted my play to them.

So let’s boil it down: I wanted more balance from my 2022 draft. In some years, I was the last team to select a pitcher in this room — that’s out the window. Dated strategy. Losing strategy. Discarded strategy. I’ve been able to get away with a shoestring staff in some other formats, which offer greater pliability in-season. I need to adjust to this room.

My loose guide was to make sure I had at least one pitcher for every three picks. I also wanted a heavy concentration on early speed and power; for shorthand, category juice. Meanwhile, saves and batting average were the two categories I was least likely to prioritize. The save market is obviously volatile, and while I surely wasn’t going to punt the position, I wanted a value-driven approach to that chase. As for average, there’s so much variance for anyone’s batting average, both good and mediocre hitters, that I can live with a projected offense that’s not going to crush in projections. The ratio categories — average, ERA, WHIP — can be massaged in-season; that’s easier on the pitching side, but also doable on the batting side.

[Batter up: Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today]

One other key change to my draft process — I maintained a ranking list (and projection list) outside of the draft room. I paid little attention to the draft applet except when I was closing in on a pick. This is the only draft I do all season on this particular draft platform, and rather than guess on the whims and biases of its listing, I thought it was wiser to focus on my own preferences and work off that.

Story continues

The full draft board is here, 15 teams going 29 rounds. I’ll discuss some of my toughest pivot points during Wednesday’s draft.

My dream for this slot was Bo Bichette, but he was gone before my spot. The first seven picks were plenty of expected names: Trea Turner, Jose Ramirez, Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto, Bichette, Bryce Harper, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And I was prepared to eschew Ronald Acuna because of health concerns.

Tucker fits the idea of getting a player who’s already a star but still on the upward trajectory; he hasn’t had his best season yet. He’s also insulated by a deep lineup, albeit he’ll likely start the year slotted sixth (I don’t think he’ll end there). He’s also capable of stealing 20-plus bases, and 10 or more is a lock.

Trout might be done with his running days, but he’s still a monster in four categories.

Betts is also running less at this point in his career, and his sprint speed is relatively underwhelming. But the Dodgers lineup is ridiculous — it also helps to slot a DH for the automatic-out pitcher — and Betts’s high floor for average allows me to be carefree later in the draft with some potential BA-risk players. If ever there’s a round I think floor more than anything else, it’s the first round. So Betts it is.

Mookie Betts' floor makes him a solid first-round pick in fantasy baseball drafts. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Second Round, Seeking Ace: Max Scherzer

My dream in the second round was for Walker Buehler (dreamy floor, plenty of upside) or Jacob deGrom (shaky floor, but absurd upside) to get back to the No. 23 pick. Alas, Buehler went 16th and deGrom just before me, at 22. So I signed up Scherzer, who steps into his age-37 season.

Some might raise an eyebrow spending a premium pick on a pitcher this old, but I’m come around to the idea that starting pitchers in fantasy baseball are like running backs in fantasy football. I think it’s mostly a fool’s errand to think we can accurately project and predict who’s going to break and who isn’t. Obviously you have to be mindful of anyone who’s already hurt entering a fresh season, though the 2022 baseball season has us uniquely ignorant on that front. Instead, I’m going to go after skills and surroundings and track records and not pretend I’m wearing a doctor’s white coat.

In previous years, I would try to skim my roster to NL pitchers, for obvious reasons. That’s no longer a tailwind; in fact, I think it might lead to some AL pitchers being mildly underpriced, especially in the AL East, formerly the division everyone was commonly scared of.

Rounds 3-4, Seeking Category Juice: Marcus Semien, Javier Baez

Everyone knows Semien is likely to regress after his career season, but I land him at pick 38 — he can regress a fair amount and still get back my ADP investment. Baez brings batting average volatility, but he has power and speed. I also get position flexibility with this pair, though flexibility is so common in the 2022 player pool, it’s not something I’m significantly pricing into my ranks. It’s just a nice bonus when it falls in your lap.

I’ll also note that I might have considered Josh Hader in the third round, and surely would have considered him in the fourth, but he was gone before my third pick came up (Liam Hendriks was gone, too). So I wasn’t going to have a vanity closer, and I’m fine with that. But this isn't the only draft where closers were prioritized.

Rounds 5-6, seeking a bat and an arm: Nick Castellanos, Max Fried

If you examine the LABR draft board, you’ll notice the yellow brick road in the early rounds. Although the first round featured just two pitchers, the room went pitching-mad after that. There were 28 pitchers taken in Rounds 2-6, and every team had at least one.

I saw a glut of similar pitchers clumped together when my fifth pick arrived, so I decided to wait a round and take the best offensive player I could get, no matter the position. Castellanos stood out as a floor-driven pick, while the upside of Byron Buxton whispered to me. I decided to take the safer route with Castellanos — again, if safety is really a thing in this game — and of course when Buxton went with the next pick, I had brief drafter’s remorse. But Castellanos is a four-category performer who will fit my offense nicely, and given the speed I already had in tow, I didn’t worry about drafting a non-running option here.

Although many fantasy analysts will tell you not to chase wins, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with trying to secure pitchers on teams expected to contend. Scherzer should be contending with the retooled Mets, and Fried is linked with a deep offense (even if Freddie Freeman leaves) and a playoff contender.

[Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP]

Rounds 7-9, addressing the corner: Jared Walsh, Carlos Rodon, Yoan Moncada

Let’s spell out how I see the clusters of talent tied to each position:

Shallow: catcher (still, I won’t draft it proactively), corner infield

Medium: outfield, starting pitching

Deep: middle infield

Chaotic as usual: closers

I didn’t have any corners with my first six picks, which nudged me to at least consider something here. I didn’t want to force any picks, but if I could land players I actually liked at the ADP, fine. Which brings me to Walsh.

Walsh isn’t a darling of the analysts, with an ordinary metric profile and a notable platoon deficit. But he’ll be in the platoon advantage about 75-80 percent of the time — it is, after all, a world of right-handed pitchers — and consider what the Angels lineup is projected at the top: Ohtani, Trout, Walsh, Rendon. Talk about the catbird seat.

Moncada in the ninth was an easy punch, a post-hype sleeper who gets an excused absence for an off 2021. This entire White Sox offense is a sleeping giant; it was a below-average group last year, mostly due to injury luck. I’ll happily buy the dip.

Rondon is my other pick in this area, keeping me on pace with my starting pitching ratio. It was curious to see the White Sox opted not to give Rodon a qualifying offer after a breakout year, and you have worry a bit that maybe they know something we don’t. Nonetheless, I decided to whistle in the dark and trust what I saw on the mound last year.

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada is a potential draft bargain coming off a down season. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

I’ll go speed round and give a brief comment on my other picks:

• Ryan McMahon, 2B-3B, Rockies: Thin air, and was actually unlucky last year. Two positions.

• Gleyber Torres, Yankees: Defensive problems might explain an off year at the bat. Started to run, though, still young, and not far removed from 38 homers. Two positions.

• John Means, SP, Orioles: Learned how to survive in a difficult park; now the park is larger. And the AL East isn’t the tax it used to be, given the shift of the DH to the other league.

• Camilo Doval, RP, Giants: Owned the ninth inning at the end of last year; I have to assume he gets first crack for the fresh season. And if I’m wrong, it’s not a big deal — by the 13th round, a lot of your picks are going to be wrong.

• Andrew Benintendi, OF, Royals: He’ll never be the star he was once projected to be, but he’s a quiet across-the-board contributor.

• Harrison Bader, OF, Cardinals: Category juice plays in a deep mixed format, and his defense should hold his starting gig.

• Omar Narvaez, C, Brewers: This format requires two starting catchers, so I don’t want to completely punt. Would have preferred Christian Vazquez, missed him by a round.

• Michael Fulmer, RP, Tigers: Could be their closer, or it could be Gregory Soto. Generally insurance is a fantasy racket and -EV, but I was open to hedging my bet; I got sniped, as it were, on Soto.

• Mike Zunino, C, Rays: The guy I wanted — and he has the same profile type — is Gary Sanchez. And Zunino could easily bat under .200. Still, that pop plays in a deep format. And most teams will be carrying at least one catcher who can’t hit for average or doesn’t play much. The position is a wasteland.

• Cal Quantrill, SP, Guardians: Outperformed his expected stats last year, so without believers in the room he was available in the 19th round. But he’s always had pedigree and this could be a decent division for pitchers.

• Patrick Wisdom, 3B, Cubs: Lots of swing and miss, lots of power. Late bloomer. Thin Chicago roster probably needs him as a starter.

• Miguel Sano, 1B, Twins: Pretty cheap price on 30 homers.

• Marco Gonzalez, SP, Mariners: Hopefully can be reliable enough to grab set-and-forget status. Another division that could be pitcher-friendly.

• Brandon Nimmo, OF, Mets: Dynamite offensive player when he’s healthy. Problem: he seems to miss 40-80 games a year.

• Nick Solak, 2B, Rangers: No current position but the bat might force something.

• Nick Pivetta, SP, Red Sox: Looking to get lucky with cheap pitching, like everyone else.

• Cole Sulser, RP, Orioles: More cheap relief speculation. Anyone picked this late could be one of my first cuts.

• Diego Castillo, RP, Mariners: Wanted Chad Green. ERA and WHIP maintenance. In other formats, I would prefer to get this for free on the wire, but in this format, all of your additions cost something.

• Michael Taylor, OF, Royals: Category juice. Much better in fantasy than in reality.

• Josh Staumont, RP, Royals: Live arm, possible save speculation. Could also be an early cut.

I didn’t run projected standings or stat projections in-draft, but after we finished I did eyeball the projections from Fantasy Pros. You always want to see if you are in balance, or at least if you accomplished your rough objectives — for whatever we can say about a roster months before the season starts.

According to Fantasy Pros, I have a strong offense. We’re projected second in runs (I always want to be strong in runs; it means I have strong players tied to plus lineups and favorable batting slots), third in homers, third in RBIs, and seventh in steals. I feared I might be low in average, but we checked in eighth. That’s manageable.

I spent less of my resources on pitching, so I expected less there. Results: fifth in wins, 13th in saves, fifth in strikeouts, 14th in ERA, fifth in WHIP. I actually like the shape of those ratios; when ERA and WHIP don’t tell the same story, I believe the WHIP. And you can massage the ratio stats in-season, anyway.

I didn’t prioritize saves, so I’ll need to get lucky with my investments or find answers during the season. You can say that about almost any fantasy team.

My club is projected second overall, which of course means nothing. No trophies in February. Mike Podhorzer's fascinating boom/bust roster is projected first.

Want more LABR analysis? Want to hear from other voices? We have you covered:

• Mike Podhorzer, Fangraphs

• Ryan Bloomfield, Baseball HQ

• Rudy Gamble, Razzball

• Ray Flowers, Fantasy Guru

• Joe Sheehan Newsletter (subscription required; highly recommended)

• Breakfast Table Podcast (Salfino/Pianowski discuss LABR)

• Baseball HQ Podcast (Davitt/Bloomfield discuss LABR)