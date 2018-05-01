Draft Rewind: 5 years of 1st round picks

TORONTO — In the CFL Draft, high-end talent and longevity are the ultimate prize. Both, however, are difficult to predict.

Consider, for example, the fact that only two first-round draft picks from 2013 still play for their original team: Hunter Steward and Nolan MacMillan.

That draft was held only five years ago, but the low success rate — even in the first round — isn’t at all unusual.

While first round picks and successful prospects aren’t mutually exclusive, there’s still a connection. The draft’s top selections are building blocks, expected to contribute early and stay awhile. And the teams that succeed with their top picks are likely to have a stronger foundation of Canadian talent.

“I think that’s the goal, that’s what every general manager should want to accomplish,” said CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson. “The goal is to add quality Canadian content where you can help your ratio and have somebody where, when he gets put in the game, there’s not this massive void.”

Each of the CFL’s nine teams currently holds one first round draft pick going into Thursday. With that said, we look back on the last five years of first round picks in the draft:

BC LIONS

2017: WR Danny Vandervoort (3rd), DL Junior Luke (7th)

2016: OL Charles Vaillancourt (5th)

2015: DL Ese Mrabure (5th)

2014: No first round pick

2013: OL Hunter Steward (6th)

Hunter Steward opted to stay with the Lions when he signed an extension this off-season (Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)

The Lions pick third and seventh in Thursday’s draft and everyone’s got them pegged for one of the many talented offensive linemen that will be available to them at those spots — even if they project to start two American tackles and their depth inside is already pretty solid.

Wally Buono’s team has drafted only two offensive linemen in the first round the last five years (Charles Vaillancourt and Hunter Steward) and that unit struggled in 2017, allowing a league-high 49 sacks. With Ed Hervey leading his first draft as the new GM, don’t expect the Lions to go off the board.

Speaking of Buono, the current Lions head coach and former GM has had mixed results with first round picks over the years. Steward may be the Lions’ sturdiest offensive lineman, offering the ability to play both guard and tackle. And in hindsight, Ese Mrabure was a good choice in 2015 at fifth overall, but his potential has been realized elsewhere after being allowed to leave BC with only six games under his belt.

Buono’s recent track record will be defined by the success of Charles Vaillancourt, Danny Vandervoort and Junior Luke. Vaillancourt needs to take a step forward and emerge as a started in 2018, while Vandervoort and Luke should also see expanded roles in their sophomore seasons.

Oh, and don’t rule out a defensive back in the first round for Ed Hervey. The Lions’ GM could look for a ratio-breaker in his defensive backfield, much like he did in Edmonton (successfully) with Arjen Colquhoun.

EDMONTON ESKIMOS

2017: WR Nate Behar (5th)

2016: WR Tevaun Smith (8th)

2015: OL Danny Groulx (7th)

2014: WR Devon Bailey (6th)

2013: No first round pick

Devon Bailey is one of three receivers the Eskimos have drafted in the first round in the last four years (The Canadian Press)

The Eskimos have not had good returns on their first round picks over the last five years. Of their four picks over that span, only 2017 first round pick Nate Behar is currently on the roster, and the Carleton product didn’t catch a pass for the Eskimos after missing most of training camp due to a contract dispute.

There’s been no indication so far that ‘futures’ draft pick Tevaun Smith, the team’s eighth overall selection in 2016, is on his way to the CFL any time soon as he continues to get a look south of the border.

Danny Groulx started six games in 2017 but was released this off-season. The 28-year-old Laval graduate and former top prospect is currently without a team.

Devon Bailey, drafted in 2014, was always touted for his upside but has yet to produce on the field, going into his fifth CFL season with just 38 catches and 549 yards to his name. He’s currently with the Riders.

After drafting a receiver in the first round in three of the last four years, Brock Sunderland could look to add more at the position in this year’s draft. Although he’ll still have high hopes for Behar in what could be a make or break sophomore season.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

2017: DL Randy Colling (6th)

2016: LB Alex Singleton (6th)

2015: OL Karl Lavoie (9th)

2014: OL Pierre Lavertu (1st), DL Quinn Smith (7th)

2013: OL Brander Craighead (7th)

Alex Singleton might be the draft’s biggest steal over the last half a decade (Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)

One of the biggest home runs of the CFL Draft in recent memory came in 2016 by the Calgary Stampeders, when John Hufnagel chose late entry Alex Singleton with the sixth overall pick. Singleton has played just two seasons and has already won Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

The Stamps haven’t had a ton of first round success as a whole, already losing three offensive linemen in Brander Craighead, Pierre Lavertu and Karl Lavoie to retirement. Lavertu, the team’s first overall pick in 2014, is a special case as he was a star at his centre position before suffering an injury that would eventually lead to his retirement this off-season.

For those still on the roster, this year will be a ‘show me’ season for versatile lineman Quinn Smith, while the Stamps also expect Randy Colling, who they traded up for last year, to fight for a starting job in camp.

Hufnagel’s roster is loaded with Canadians at defensive tackle and receiver, making the offensive line and defensive backfield the likely areas of focus on draft day.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

2017: LB Cameron Judge (2nd)

2016: OL Josiah St. John (1st)

2015: REC Nic Demski (6th)

2014: No first round pick

2013: OL Corey Watman (4th)

Josiah St. John has not yet delivered on the expectations of being a first overall pick (Matt Smith/CFL.ca)

It’s early, but Chris Jones’ last two first-round picks are not trending in the right direction. Last year’s second overall pick Cameron Judge and 2016 first overall pick Josiah St. John combined for only four appearances and not a single start last season, meaning this year will be critical for the future of both players.

With 2013 first round pick Corey Watman and 2015 first round pick Nic Demski no longer on the roster, the Riders have not found any major building blocks in the first round of their drafts over the last half a decade.

Jones and the Riders have the fifth overall pick this year, giving them plenty of flexibility, including potentially the option to trade up. Either way, look for them to take an offensive lineman as they try to build more depth in the middle of their O-line.

Keep an eye on St. John this year, as he may or may not get the opportunity to prove he can become a starter at the professional level.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

2017: DL Faith Ekakitie (1st), OL Geoff Gray (8th)

2016: Pick forfeited (2nd)

2015: OL Sukh Chungh (2nd)

2014: OL Matthias Goossen (2nd)

2013: DL Andy Mulumba (2nd)

First overall pick Faith Ekakitie played a limited role in the Bombers’ D-line rotation (Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)

Many felt that Geoff Gray had the talent of a first overall pick, but questions about his availability enabled Kyle Walters to trade down from the sixth overall pick to the eighth and still land the local product. Even if Gray never makes it north of the border, there’s no disputing it was a risk worth taking.

The real focus this year will be on the first overall pick in the draft last year, defensive lineman Faith Ekakitie. The Brampton, Ont. native didn’t register a start last season but played 14 games, serving the Bombers’ D-line in a rotational role. He should have more responsibility on his plate in his sophomore season.

While the ship has apparently sailed on former second overall pick Andy Mulumba ever coming to the Bombers, Walters scored a couple of big touchdowns in getting Sukh Chungh and Matthias Goossen in back-to-back drafts. Both players have logged a ton of mileage already on the O-line and are only 26 and 25 years old respectively.

One of Walters’ biggest strengths as a GM has been mining Canadian talent and creating ratio flexibility across the board. That has allowed him to move the seventh overall pick this year to BC, in a move that could pay off next year. With the Lions’ first round pick next year, Winnipeg has increased odds of picking high in the 2019 draft.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

2017: DL Connor McGough (4th)

2016: OL Brandon Revenberg (3rd)

2015: No first round pick

2014: LB Beau Landry (8th), DL Evan Gill (9th)

2013: DL Linden Gaydosh (1st)

Brandon Revenberg impressed the Ticats enough to earn a contract extension through 2020 (Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)

The Ticats used their well of draft assets to move up to first overall, giving them the first and sixth overall picks along with four in the first two rounds.

The team appears to have two major building blocks from the last two years in Connor McGough and Brandon Revenberg. McGough, chosen fourth overall last year, played all 18 games and made 18 special teams tackles last season as he looks to carve out a greater role on the defensive side of the ball. Revenberg, a versatile guard taken third overall in 2016, started all 18 games for the Ticats last season and has already been rewarded with a contract extension through the 2020 season.

Before 2016, the Ticats have not had success in the first round of late. Special-teamer Beau Landry signed with Saskatchewan as a free agent in 2017, while former first overall pick Linden Gaydosh was traded to the Riders and now plays for the division rival Toronto Argonauts.

Evan Gill has struggled with injuries, playing only five games since being picked ninth overall in 2014. He needs a big camp to assure a roster spot with the team through 2018.

In the end, though, McGough and Revenberg look like really nice building blocks in the trenches. It’s hard to find Canadian draft picks that can make an impact right away, and both players appear to be on track to become stars.

The Ticats gave up Ryan Bomben to move up from second to first overall, so you can imagine there was one player they value well ahead of the others. We’ll find out who that is on Thursday.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

2017: No first round pick

2016: WR Brian Jones (4th)

2015: OL Sean McEwen (3rd)

2014: RB Anthony Coombs (3rd)

2013: OL Matthew Sewell (8th)

After flashing potential as a rookie, Brian Jones struggled to get on the field in 2017 (Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)

There was a bit of an empty feeling for the Argos’ front office at last year’s draft, when the team’s original first overall pick belonged to Winnipeg as a result of the Drew Willy trade. Willy would soon be released, leaving the Argos empty-handed from the transaction.

First thing’s first, this will be a big season for Brian Jones, who needs to get on the field in his third year in the league. Jones blocked a punt and had 12 receptions and a touchdown as a rookie, but the 2016 fourth overall pick was held to nine games and not a single catch as a sophomore.

Sean McEwen is a rock on the Argos’ O-line, winning East Division Most Outstanding Lineman honours in his second year in double blue. The 24-year-old hasn’t missed a game in his career and, along with talented receiver Anthony Coombs, is part of the foundation of Jim Popp’s roster.

Speaking of Coombs, the 25-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in his first year under Marc Trestman, on pace to hit 1,000 yards before being sidelined by injury part way through the year.

Popp could go in a number of directions with the ninth overall pick this year, but the roster is in need of some young Canadian offensive linemen.

O TTAWA REDBLACKS

2017: OL Evan Johnson (9th)

2016: OL Jason Lauzon-Seguin (7th)

2015: OL Alex Mateas (1st)

2014: DB Antoine Pruneau (4th)

2013: OL Nolan MacMillan (8th)

Antoine Pruneau has been a key component as the starting safety on the REDBLACKS (Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)

Marcel Desjardins has had arguably the most success in the first round over the last five years. Every pick remains on the roster and has become a solid contributor, including last year’s ninth overall pick Evan Johnson, who played all 18 games and even made six starts as a rookie in 2017.

Success in the draft has played a crucial role in Ottawa’s flight from expansion team to perennial Grey Cup contender. Nolan MacMillan and Alex Mateas both signed extensions this off-season and are long-term building blocks on the O-line, as is 2016 first round pick Jason Lauzon-Seguin.

Antoine Pruneau has developed into a leader on the REDBLACKS’ defence, and a versatile one at that with the ability to play both safety and linebacker where needed.

While the REDBLACKS have gone O-line on four of their five first round picks since entering the league, the trend could buck on Thursday. Desjardins has the fourth overall pick and could look to a receiver, defensive back or defensive lineman. The biggest need may be on the D-line following the departure of Zack Evans.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

2017: No first round pick

2016: OL Philippe Gagnon (2nd)

2015: DB Chris Ackie (4th), OL Jacob Ruby (8th)

2014: OL David Foucault (5th)

2013: DB Mike Edem (3rd), RB Steven Lumbala (5th)

After starting 18 games his first season in the league, Philippe Gagnon was a backup in 2017 (Dominick Gravel/Montreal Alouettes)

After missing their first round pick last year (lost in the Vernon Adams trade), the Als have the second pick in the draft following a three-win season and a trade with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. That will be a critical selection for Kavis Reed, who’s looking to build on an already-impressive core of Canadian talent.

Most of the Alouettes’ first round picks since 2013 are no longer with the team, with Chris Ackie and Philippe Gagnon being the exceptions. The verdict is still out on both of those players, who will compete for a larger role in 2018.

That’s not to say the Als’ Canadian talent isn’t strong. Reed has built a strong national foundation the unconventional way, getting Canadians like Jabar Westerman, Jamaal Westerman and Henoc Muamba through free agency. He’s also drafted Dondre Wright and acquired Tevaughn Campbell via trade.

While receiver Mark Chapman is drawing a lot of attention as one of the top prospects in this year’s draft, the Alouettes’ biggest need is on the O-line where Philip Blake (32), Kristian Matte (32) and Luc Brodeur-Jourdain (35) can’t play forever.

Getting Ryan Bomben at the cost of moving down a spot was a savvy move for Kavis Reed. It’ll only pay off, however, if the second overall pick is a success.

