Draft Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Draft Resolutions suggested by the Board of AB “Linas” for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 29 April 2022:

1. Audit conclusion regarding the consolidated and Company’s Annual Financial Accountability and Annual Report of year 2021.

Project of resolution: to pay attention to the auditor’s conclusions confirming AB “Linas” consolidated and Company’s financial accountability of year 2021 and to agree to the consolidated annual report of the company of year 2021.

2. Confirmation of consolidated and company’s annual financial accountability of year 2021 and presentation of consolidated annual report.

Project of resolution: to confirm AB “Linas” consolidated and company’s annual financial statements for the year 2021 and to agree to consolidated annual report for the year 2021.

3. Company’s profit (loss) allocation of year 2021.

Project of resolution: to confirm AB “Linas” profit (loss) allocation:

1) retained profit of the previous financial year at the end of the accounting year – 1,451,167 EUR ;

2) net profit of the accounting year 1,060,706 EUR ;

3) profit (loss) of the accounting financial year unrecognized in the statement of comprehensive income - 0 EUR ;

4) transfers from mandatory reserve 0 EUR ;

5) transfers from reserve for business projects 0 EUR ;

6) transfers from reserve for purchase of own shares 264,429 EUR ;

7) transfers from profit for dividend paying 0 EUR ;

8) shareholders contributions to cover company’s loses 0 EUR ;

9) allocated loss totally 2,776,302 EUR ;

10) share of profit set for the mandatory reserve 53,036 EUR ;

11) share of profit set for the reserve for purchase of own shares 0 EUR ;

12) share of profit set to other reserves 0 EUR ;

13) share of profit set for dividend paying 0 EUR ;

14) share of profit set for annual allowances (bonuses) for the members of the board, for the employees premiums and other purposes 0 EUR ;

15) retained loss at the end of the financial year transferred to the next financial year 2,723,266 EUR .

4. Approval of the Company's remuneration report for 2021

Project of resolution: Approve Company's remuneration report for 2021.

AB “Linas” chief financial officer

Egidijus Mikeliunas

