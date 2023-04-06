Draft Resolutions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Panevezio Statybos Trestas





The Board of Panevezio statybos trestas AB proposes the following draft resolutions to be adopted at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held at the registered office of the company at Puzino Str. 1, Panevezys at 11:00 on 27 April 2023:

1. Presentation of the Independent Auditor’s Report .

Information heard.

2. Assent to the Consolidated Annual Report of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2022.

To assent to the Consolidated Annual Report of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2022.

3. Approval of the set of Financial Statements of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2022 and the set of Financial Statements of the Group of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2022.

To approve the sets of the Consolidated and Company’s Financial Statements of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and submitted together with the Independent Auditor’s Report.

4. Appropriation of profit (loss) of Panevezio statybos trestas AB .

To approve the following appropriation of profit (loss) of Panevezio statybos trestas AB:

Amount (Euros) Unappropriated profit (loss) of the previous financial year at the end of the accounting financial year



15,784,891 Dividends paid - Net profit (loss) of the accounting financial year -1,720,126 Profit (loss) of the accounting financial year unrecognized in profit (loss) statement 132,273 Transfers from reserves - Contributions of shareholders to cover the loss of the Company (in case of the shareholders’ decision to cover all or a part of loss)



-



Total profit (loss) available for appropriation



14,197,038 a part of profit to the legal reserve - a part of profit to the reserve for the acquisition of own shares - a part of profit to other reserve - a part of profit for dividend paying - a part of profit for bonuses (tantiemes) for the members of the Board and Supervisory Board, premium pays for employees and other purposes



- Unappropriated profit (loss) at the end of the accounting financial year transferred to the next financial year



14,197,038

5. Election of the members to the audit committee.

To elect the following members to the audit committee:

Drasutis Liatukas (as an independent member);

Irena Kriauciuniene (as an independent member);

Lina Rageliene.





Egidijus Urbonas

Managing Director

Panevezio statybos trestas AB

