Draft Resolutions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
The Board of Panevezio statybos trestas AB proposes the following draft resolutions to be adopted at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held at the registered office of the company at Puzino Str. 1, Panevezys at 11:00 on 27 April 2023:
1. Presentation of the Independent Auditor’s Report.
Information heard.
2. Assent to the Consolidated Annual Report of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2022.
To assent to the Consolidated Annual Report of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2022.
3. Approval of the set of Financial Statements of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2022 and the set of Financial Statements of the Group of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2022.
To approve the sets of the Consolidated and Company’s Financial Statements of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and submitted together with the Independent Auditor’s Report.
4. Appropriation of profit (loss) of Panevezio statybos trestas AB.
To approve the following appropriation of profit (loss) of Panevezio statybos trestas AB:
Amount (Euros)
Unappropriated profit (loss) of the previous financial year at the end of the accounting financial year
Dividends paid
-
Net profit (loss) of the accounting financial year
-1,720,126
Profit (loss) of the accounting financial year unrecognized in profit (loss) statement
132,273
Transfers from reserves
-
Contributions of shareholders to cover the loss of the Company (in case of the shareholders’ decision to cover all or a part of loss)
a part of profit to the legal reserve
-
a part of profit to the reserve for the acquisition of own shares
-
a part of profit to other reserve
-
a part of profit for dividend paying
-
a part of profit for bonuses (tantiemes) for the members of the Board and Supervisory Board, premium pays for employees and other purposes
Unappropriated profit (loss) at the end of the accounting financial year transferred to the next financial year
5. Election of the members to the audit committee.
To elect the following members to the audit committee:
Drasutis Liatukas (as an independent member);
Irena Kriauciuniene (as an independent member);
Lina Rageliene.
Egidijus Urbonas
Managing Director
Panevezio statybos trestas AB
Information
Phone: (+370 45) 505 503
Attachments