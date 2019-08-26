Draft MotoGP calendar details multiple changes, including Thai move

Draft calendar details multiple changes

MotoGP teams will receive a draft 2020 calendar this week, which includes a change of date for the Thailand race, and the provisional slot for the returning Finnish Grand Prix.

The Thai race, which made its debut on the calendar last season, was originally expected to be grouped with another of the Pacific end-of-season flyaways to break up the traditional triple-header of Japan, Australian and Malaysia.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

However, Thailand has now been moved to the second slot on the schedule on March 22, two weeks after the season kicks off in Qatar.

Draft calendar details multiple changes

This means the triple-header flyaway portion of the calendar will remain intact for 2020 from October 18 to November 1, while the Aragon GP takes over the early October slot previously held by Thailand.

Austin will return to its original pre-Argentina slot two weeks after Thailand, with a fortnight splitting the American and Argentinian races.

The world championship will then head to Europe, with the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez once again taking place on the first weekend of May.

Like this year, the French, Italian and Catalan Grands Prix will follow, while the German race at the Sachsenring will swap with the Dutch TT and will run on June 21.

The first Finnish GP since 1982 will see out the first half of the season on July 12, with the Czech and Austrian GPs running back-to-back when action resumes at the start of August.

Silverstone - which extended its deal to host the British GP to the end of 2021 following a complete resurfacing - will once again likely welcome MotoGP on the August Bank Holiday weekend, with the San Marino race at Misano following.

The season will once again conclude at Valencia in the middle of November, bringing to a close the longest campaign in MotoGP history, which will comprise 20 races.

Story continues

Last weekend Dorna confirmed the dates of the two MotoGP pre-season tests in Malaysia and Qatar, which will take place over three days from February 7-9 and February 22-24.

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus