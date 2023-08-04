Draft Housing Action Plan developed for North Perth’s HAF application

NORTH PERTH – Housing was a topic of discussion at the July 24 North Perth council meeting as Jessica McLean, manager of strategic initiatives for the municipality, presented a draft Housing Action Plan for the purpose of applying to the Housing Accelerator Fund.

To create additional housing units within Canada, the Federal Government introduced the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) in the spring of 2023. HAF provides incentive funding to local governments encouraging initiatives that support “transformation change” within the realm of control of local government regarding land-use planning and development approvals.

To be eligible for this funding, applicants must develop a housing action plan as part of their HAF application. Further, they must commit to an overall housing supply growth rate target within their action plan of at least 10 per cent over three years, and an annual growth rate attributable to the HAF of at least 1.1 per cent. The council-approved Housing Action Plan must be included in the municipality’s submission to the HAF program.

The three-year program period has two application streams: Large/Urban (population greater than 10,000) or Small/Rural/North/Indigenous (population less than 10,000).

“Although the Municipality of North Perth has characteristics more in line with a rural or small-urban community, based on 2021 census population data, an application from North Perth would fall under the Large/Urban stream. This means that the municipality’s application will be scored in the same pool of applications from much larger urban centres across Canada,” explained McLean.

“The Action Plan must include at least seven initiatives that will help achieve the municipality’s housing supply growth target and/or remove barriers to housing supply, accelerate growth of supply, and support the development of complete, low-carbon and climate-resilient communities that are affordable, inclusive, equitable and diverse.”

North Perth staff have collaborated to develop a draft North Perth Housing Action Plan that features a detailed description of the 12 initiatives the municipality is currently implementing or plans to undertake to address the housing crisis.

These 12 initiatives include: 1. Additional Dwelling Units; 2. Housing Community Improvement Plan; 3. North Perth Access Centre; 4. Develop Policies to Support Alternate Forms of Housing and Tenure; 5. Establish a Density Statement; 6. Streamline Planning Approvals; 7. West End Development Planning and Implementation; 8. Vacant Land/Unit Tax; 9. Public Education and Communications Campaign; 10. Explore Partnerships for Affordable Housing; 11. Develop Climate Lens, and; 12. Complete/Implement Development Charges Review and Update. The five-page draft Housing Action Plan presented to council touched on all these initiatives in further detail.

“For the purposes of the HAF submission, the Action Plan will be further developed to include rationales on how each initiative relates to the objectives/priorities of the HAF program, as well as estimated start/completion dates, costs, number of units created through each initiative, and progress milestones,” explained McLean.

Further, as McLean expressed “an application to HAF has the potential to achieve significant funds to support residential housing developments and other infrastructure.” Base funding is estimated at approximately $20,000 per HAF incented unit, with opportunity for top-up funding and an affordable housing bonus.

For the additional part of the application, the growth rates and housing needs assessment will be completed once it has received county approval.

“The Perth County CAOs group has initiated conversations with Watson & Associates for the development of a Perth County Housing Needs Assessment, including the calculations of the growth rates required for lower-tier municipal HAF submissions,” explained McLean.

“Further to being a requirement of the HAF program, a county-wide Housing Needs Assessment will benefit the county and all lower tiers through the streamlining of planning processes and economic development support of employers/employee housing needs.”

Approval to move forward with the Housing Needs Assessment by Watson & Associates will be requested at the county’s Aug. 3 meeting. If direction is not received to move forward with the county’s housing needs assessment, staff will return to municipal council proposing a municipal specific housing needs assessment.

The plan was given to council for information with the final action plan to be presented at the Aug. 14 meeting.

Staff also recommended sending a letter to the Government of Canada, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and Perth-Wellington MP John Nater regarding the disadvantages related to the population requirements of the Housing Accelerator Fund application streams.

Following McLean’s presentation, Coun. Allan Rothwell began the discussion on the topic.

“It’s an important piece of work, we look forward to the Aug. 14 meeting, where we will see specific details… Hopefully the three members of county council here can express the support from North Perth council, if we all agree that we need to undertake the work on behalf of all municipalities. So that we can get our fair share of these federal funds.”

Rothwell then explained the importance of receiving funding to take action.

“We’ve talked about housing being an important issue time and time again but in the end, if we don’t get the money to do the work that needs to be done it doesn’t show that we are doing much work.”

Rothwell then echoed McLean’s concern surrounding the population requirements that differentiate streams of urban and rural for the HAF application.

“When you look at the criteria… 10,000 population is a drop in the bucket in terms of municipalities all across Canada… hopefully we will see action, it’s just tough for David to be in with the Goliaths, that’s all I’m gonna say.”

Mayor Todd Kasenberg then expressed his thoughts, explaining that North Perth would be “actually in competition with Vancouver, with Toronto, with Montreal,” and that it “ doesn’t feel right.”

Council received the report and draft action plan for information and sent the letter regarding the disadvantages of the streams.

“I’ll say certainly that at the county, I intend to advocate very strongly that we take a coherent and county wide approach to this needs assessment. So you can certainly count, Coun. Rothwell, on my vote at that table for that purpose,” finished Kasenberg.

Melissa Dunphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Listowel Banner