Draft Cop28 deal stops short of world phasing out fossil fuels

Climate activists were pictured in tears at the end of a protest against fossil fuels during the Cop28 UN climate summit on Wednesday (AP)

The draft final agreement from Cop28 calls for the world to wean itself off planet-warming fossil fuels, but stops short of calling for them to be phased out.

More than 100 countries taking part in the UN climate summit in Dubai had called for a phase-out to be included in the final text after an initial draft was released.

Instead, the text issued on Wednesday calls for a "transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade".

The transition would aim to get the world to net zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2050.

It projects a peak in carbon pollution by 2025 to reach its agreed upon threshold, but gives wiggle room to nations like China to peak later.

Intensive talks reportedly went well into the small hours of Wednesday morning - after the conference presidency's initial document angered many countries on Tuesday, by avoiding decisive calls for action on curbing warming.

The draft text has been produced by Cop28 president Sultan al-Jaber of the UAE, and his team (REUTERS)

The final 21-page draft - the third version presented in the space of about two weeks - does not feature the word "oil" anywhere and mentions "fossil fuels" just twice.

Stephen Cornelius, WWF deputy global climate and energy lead, said: “This draft is a sorely needed improvement from the last version, which rightly caused outrage.

“The language on fossil fuels is much improved, but still falls short of calling for the full phase out of coal, oil and gas.

“The text calls on all countries to be guided by IPCC climate science and the aim of limiting global warming to 1.5C, but the guidance is not fully aligned with this aim. For a liveable planet we need a full phase out of all fossil fuels.”

Union of Concerned Scientists climate and energy policy director Rachel Cleetus said it was "definitely an improvement" over earlier versions that environmental advocacy groups like hers criticised.The aim of the global plan is to help nations align their national climate plans with the 2015 Paris agreement, which calls to limit warming to 1.5C. It comes as Earth is on its way to smashing the record for the hottest year.

Story continues

Countries were due to discuss the text produced by Cop28 president Sultan al-Jaber and his team on Wednesday, in a session that could lead to its adoption or could send negotiators back for more work.

Any deal must be agreed by all 198 Cop28 members.

Some of the language in previous versions that most upset nations calling for dramatic action to address climate change was altered.

Actions previously presented as an optional "could" changed to a bit more directing "calls on parties to".

Other documents presented on Wednesday addressed the sticky issues of money to help poorer nations adapt to global warming and emit less carbon, as well as how countries should adapt to a warming climate.

The annual conference was supposed to end on Tuesday but negotiators remained in closed meetings as they reworked the cornerstone document that flopped a day earlier.