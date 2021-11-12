New Draft Cop26 Deal Waters Down Fossil Fuel Phaseout Amid Ongoing Talks

COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow (Photo: Ian Forsyth via Getty Images)

A fresh draft of the possible deal at the Cop26 climate talks appears to have softened its push to curb fossil fuels.

The latest proposal, released this morning, calls on countries to accelerate “the phaseout of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels”.

However, the previous draft of the agreement had called for countries to “accelerate the phasing-out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels”.

The reference to fossil fuels was a first for a UN decision document of this type – and it still may not survive to the final text.

It comes as crunch talks look set to run over this evening on the final day of the climate change conference in Glasgow.

