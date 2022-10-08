From Dracula to David Cross: a complete guide to this week’s entertainment

·8 min read

Going out: Cinema

Amsterdam
Out now
We won’t see many more glittery casts this year than Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Anya Taylor-Joy, Taylor Swift, Chris Rock and Robert De Niro joining forces for a mystery about friends who witness a murder, but become suspects themselves.

The BFI London film festival
Various venues, London, to 16 October
Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, Joanna Hogg’s The Eternal Daughter and Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave are among the titles premiering at the latest edition of the UK’s biggest film festival – but it’s well worth digging deeper into the extensive programme and taking a punt on the less established names, too.

Vengeance
Out now
You may recognise Vengeance director and star BJ Novak as the callow and manipulative but still rather likable Ryan in The US Office. Here he plays a podcaster from New York who heads to Texas to investigate the death of a girl he hooked up with, wisely making the most of those same qualities.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (30th Anniversary Restoration)
Out now
Somewhere in an ancient crypt, the desiccated corpse of an aristocrat slumbers. Or does it? It’s impossible not to admire the lavish gothic pageantry of Francis Ford Coppola’s wildly cinematic take on Bram Stoker’s legend of the eternal bloodsucking leeches who feed remorselessly on ordinary folk. A cathartic and timely restoration. Catherine Bray

* * *

Going out: Gigs

Priya Ragu
Electric Brixton, London, 13 October
Taking a break from work on her debut album, the Tamil-Swiss pop impressionist heads to the UK for this one-off show. Already the proud owner of a handful of live anthems, especially the groove-led Good Love 2.0, expect to hear new tracks alongside March’s excellent taster Illuminous. Michael Cragg

Roxy Music
10 to 14 October; tour starts Glasgow
Bryan Ferry et al don their crisp white suit jackets once again for this 50th-anniversary reunion. With a discography ripe with classics that take in sleek MOR, light-footed funk and glam rock, the setlist is basically an exhaustive rundown of 1970s pop. MC

Total Immersion: Sibelius the Storyteller
Barbican, London, 9 October
The BBC Symphony Orchestra’s series used to focus on major living composers, but now spreads its net wider. The first of this season’s all-day events is devoted to Sibelius’s narrative music; the great tone poems, conducted by Sakari Oramo, naturally figure prominently, but there are also concerts devoted to Sibelius’s songs and choral settings too. Andrew Clements

Dugong
Jazz at Lescar, Sheffield, 11 October; Vortex Jazz Club, London, 14 October
Touring their third album, Let the Good Be Good, one-off European jazz/post-rock quartet Dugong evoke glimpses of Frank Zappa or Radiohead, with ideas running all the way from New York avant-jazz improviser Craig Taborn to Chopin. But the energy of those fusions is all their own. John Fordham

* * *

Going out: Art

Cecilia Vicuña
Tate Modern, London, 11 October to 16 April
The latest mega-installation in the Tate’s Turbine Hall promises to fill it with sprawling swagger. Vicuña is a poet and artist from Chile whose vision ranges from folk-style paintings to multimedia works that weave coloured threads in space to comment on ecology and inequality: expect a tangled labyrinth.

Cerith Wyn Evans
Mostyn, Llandudno, 8 October to 5 February
This famous Welsh contemporary artist is usually to be found at museums and biennales worldwide, but in a coup for the seaside town of Llandudno he has a show on home ground. His glowing, sometimes blazing hot, electrified and ethereal art is, at its best, a disco of the soul.

Hieroglyphs: Unlocking Ancient Egypt
British Museum, London, 13 October to 19 February
This blockbuster dives into ancient Egyptian pictorial symbols, and how they were decoded. At its heart is the Rosetta Stone, whose inscription in parallel scripts offers evidence of what hieroglyphs mean. Today papyri can be read rather than simply wondered at. Their truth turns out to be stranger than fiction.

Louise Bourgeois
Hauser & Wirth, Bruton, to 2 January
Drawings by one of the most revered female artists of the 20th century. Bourgeois drew compulsively, often in a stream of consciousness as she tried to set down her dreams. This automatist approach reveals how she was shaped by the surrealist movement that thrived in the France of her youth. Jonathan Jones

* * *

Going out: Stage

Live at the Empire With David Cross
Hackney Empire, London, 13 October
Cross isn’t merely responsible for one of this century’s greatest sitcom characters (Arrested Development’s wannabe Blue Man, Tobias Fünke), he’s also a veteran standup with a rich seam in furiously righteous observations. Sindhu Vee and Celya AB provide support for this one-off London date. Rachel Aroesti

The Boy With Two Hearts
National Theatre, London, to 12 November
Based on Hamed and Hessam Amiri’s autobiographical book. In 2000 a young mother speaks out against the Taliban and flees Afghanistan. The family eventually finds refuge in the UK, where they must race to save their critically ill son. Miriam Gillinson

Fierce festival
Various locations, Birmingham, 11 to 16 October
Originally developed as Queerfest, this eclectic festival celebrates its 25th anniversary. There’s a new, autobiographical take on Pinocchio (The Making of Pinocchio), water-infused dance (Lavagem) and multi-sensory drag (Tentacular Spectacular). MG

Aakash Odedra Company: Samsara
The Lowry, Salford, 9 October
Based on the 16th-century Chinese tale Journey to the West, the story here may be somewhat enigmatic, but the two dancers are electric: choreographer-performer Aakash Odedra, trained in classical Indian dance, and molten, protean Chinese dancer Hu Shenyuan. Lyndsey Winship


* * *

Staying in: Streaming

The Watcher
13 October, Netflix
Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale’s new home comes with a terrifying superfan in American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy’s latest show, an imaginative riff on the real-life harassment experienced by a New Jersey family. Mia Farrow plays a creepy neighbour, while Jennifer Coolidge is in full goofy-glam mode as a local realtor.

Candy
12 October, Disney+
In its haste to convert human depravity into binge-watchable entertainment, the true-crime drama goldrush will inevitably double-up on source material now and then. Candy is the first of two forthcoming TV dramatisations of the brutal 1980 killing of Betty Gore, which features Jessica Biel as the titular type-A Texas housewife and the always-excellent Melanie Lynskey as the axe-attack victim.

Wreck
10 October, 10pm, BBC Three & iPlayer
A cruise becomes (even more of) a living nightmare (than usual) in this comedy slasher led by Ladhood’s Oscar Kennedy. A young man goes undercover to seek out his missing sister on board a ship called the Sacramentum, a self-contained floating universe plagued by strange and sinister happenings.

The Elon Musk Show
12 October, 9pm, BBC Two & iPlayer
From the makers of Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story comes this three-part docuseries chronicling the wild trajectory of the world’s richest man: a South Africa-born tech giant whose unpredictable business decisions and unconventional family life has made him one of the most bewildering forces in the western world. Rachel Aroesti

* * *

Staying in: Games

No Man’s Sky
Out now, Nintendo Switch
This astonishing space game, which simulates an infinite universe of planets for you to explore and colonise, has somehow been made to work on Nintendo’s diminutive console.

PGA Tour 2K23
Out 14 October, PlayStation, Xbox and PC
If realistic golf is your thing, 2K’s sports game starring Tiger Woods is the closest you’ll get to the actual sport without leaving your couch (although it’s easy to pick up and play, too). Keza MacDonald

* * *

Staying in: Albums

Sorry – Anywhere But Here
Out now
If Sorry’s debut album, 925, showed off the London alt-rock five piece’s home town via rose-tinted glasses, then its follow-up displays it as, in their words, “a much more haggard place”. Inspired by both Carole King and Slint, recent single Let the Lights On is a brutal, London-grey love song penetrated by rusty guitar shards.

Broken Bells – Into the Blue
Out now
Eight years after their last album, the Shins’ James Mercer reunites with producer Danger Mouse for Broken Bells’ third dose of well-crafted space-rock. While lead single We’re Not in Orbit Yet … is built around a dazzling psych swirl, the pretty Love on the Run has the feel of a lost 70s soul workout.

Easy Life – Maybe in Another Life
Out now
Featuring an impressive roll-call of guests including bedroom pop practitioners Gus Dapperton and Benee, as well as Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract, Leicester’s alt-pop rabble Easy Life’s second album takes their laid-back pop and gives it a cinematic sheen. The whimsical OTT, for example, would sound perfect on an indie romcom soundtrack.

Charlie Puth – Charlie
Out now
Utilising the very modern promo tactic of constant Instagram thirst traps, the third album by singer-songwriter Charlie Puth arrives via a flurry of unexpected online activity. Musically, however, it sticks to Puth’s lane of well-executed soft-pop, all doe-eyed on Smells Like Me, and rueful on its flip-side, I Don’t Think That I Like Her. MC

* * *

Staying in: Brain food

Storyville: Beneath the Surface
11 October, 9pm, BBC Four
Director Alex Irvine-Cox’s film unflinchingly examines the prejudices faced by Norway’s indigenous Sami people. As the community launches a legal challenge against the Norwegian authorities, we hear first-hand testimony on generations of systemic discrimination.

The Art of Longevity
Podcast
Making a hit record is tough, but maintaining success is another skill entirely. Music industry executive Keith Jopling explores how bands have kept the creative flame alive in this incisive series, featuring Tears for Fears, Interpol and more.

Archimarathon
YouTube
Australian tour guide Kevin Hüi and architect Andrew Maynard make a chatty and informative duo in this video series explaining the architectural concepts and building designs behind distinctive global cities such as Sydney and Helsinki. Ammar Kalia

Latest Stories

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.