Drab NYC bedroom turns into serene oasis in stunning $1,000 transformation

On this episode of 1K Dream Room, host Will Taylor (@brightbazaar) heads to Queens to give Deborah’s bland bedroom a Japanese and Scandinavian-inspired (a.k.a. “Japandi”) makeover. Deborah is a fan of minimalism and wants the bedroom to evoke a peaceful vibe that can serve as a serene oasis for a busy parent like herself. With just one day and $1,000 to spend, can Will transform Deborah’s room from drab to fab?

Will wants to go for a neutral color scheme that also has some warmth. He begins by giving the room a fresh paint job and adding some rugs. “A great way to give your room a designer look in an instant is to layer rugs,” explains the host. Will advises to start with a larger-sized textural rug, and then layer a smaller flat-weave rug on top of it. Will places a large natural jute area rug beneath a smaller natural-tone rug with light green accents to achieve the look.

To make the room even more cozy and homey, Will places a soft faux fur slipper chair in the corner next to the window to create a relaxing reading nook.

“The secret to making a neutral space feel warm and inviting is to make sure you layer in texture,” explains the designer. Will has done so by adding linen drapes to the window and rattan baskets on the bookcase. To replace all the plastic bins Deborah had for storage, Will adds a 5-drawer birch dresser as an organizational outlet. The dresser, along with the birch nightstand, also boasts faux-leather pull handles to weave even more texture throughout the room. Will solidifies the bedroom’s Japandi design with a sleek white bed frame that oozes rest and relaxation.

When Deborah sees the finished product, she can’t believe her eyes. “Oh my God, I feel like I’m in a hotel room,” she exclaims. “It’s so cozy and nice and tranquil. It’s gorgeous.”

