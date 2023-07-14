DRA Global (ASX:DRA) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at DRA Global (ASX:DRA) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for DRA Global:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.013 = AU$4.3m ÷ (AU$544m - AU$211m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, DRA Global has an ROCE of 1.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 16%.

See our latest analysis for DRA Global

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for DRA Global's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of DRA Global, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at DRA Global, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 1.3% from 13% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

The Bottom Line On DRA Global's ROCE

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for DRA Global have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 25% from where it was year ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

DRA Global does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

While DRA Global isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here