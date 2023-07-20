Dr Vishal Sharma: ‘Unless things change, I am not sure how long the NHS can go on’

Dr Vishal Sharma - Andrew Crowley

This interview was originally published on 16 July 2023

It is the evening of July 13, the day when Rishi Sunak announced an average 6 per cent pay rise for public sector workers. Dr Vishal Sharma, chair of the consultants’ committee at the BMA, admits he is feeling (and looking) “pretty deflated”.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

And not only because the announcement came out of the blue, with no efforts to forewarn the doctors’ union. The Prime Minister also insisted that this was his first and final offer, that there will be no further negotiations, and no amount of strike days will change that.

Will Sharma’s members now abandon the NHS consultants’ plans to strike next Thursday and Friday in the face of such an uncompromising Government stance?

Across the table in a conference room in the BMA’s grand central London headquarters, the softly-spoken 46-year-old cardiologist, born, bred and working in Liverpool, shakes his head. “If anything it is a rallying cry. It just demonstrates why we need to take action and stand up for the NHS.”

Other public sector unions, though, have backed down. Teaching unions have called off scheduled strikes after Sunak’s announcement, apparently feeling that the rise was enough for now. Why isn’t it enough for NHS consultants? After all, they are already, as he himself admits, “paid well compared to other groups”.

“No one wants to strike,” he replies. “All consultants have asked themselves the question – is it right for us to strike? If ever there was a vindication of why we have to do so, it has been today.

“Despite everything we’ve done, everything we’ve said, every effort we’ve made to engage with government in good faith, [Sunak’s decision] to give us another real-terms pay cut demonstrates there is no other option.”

The consultants’ case is that they have been given below-inflation pay rises every year since 2008. For three years during austerity they received no pay rises at all, leaving them, on some measurements, 35 per cent worse off.

It isn’t that the consultants were expecting that erosion to be made up in a single year, Sharma makes plain, but they were hoping for something that was slightly above the current inflation rate and that came with a commitment “to a mechanism to redress the long-term reduction in consultants’ pay”.

NHS consultants are set to follow junior doctors and strike - HENRY NICHOLLS

Sunak for his part insists that the country can’t afford to pay consultants any more in the current economic situation. And even some BMA members are questioning the wisdom of striking in the middle of a cost of living crisis. At a recent BMA gathering, London kidney consultant Dr David Randall cautioned his colleagues, “we aren’t going hungry” and asked how they could therefore demand “a bigger slice of the public pie”.

“We are not trying to take more from other people,” Sharma replies. “This is not a zero-sum game. If the Government wants to have a thriving economy, it needs a healthy population. One of the best ways of getting that is to make sure people can be productive, but we have 7.5 million people on the NHS waiting list for operations and treatments, many of them unable to work. By investing in health care, you can have a healthy economy.”

The last extended consultants’ strike was in the 1970s when Sharma was a small child. In 2012, some of them joined a single-day action by all doctors – though Sharma was on emergency cover that day and so did not join in. Yet he makes no bones about quite how serious his members now are about confronting the Government.

Story continues

“Because of the levels of pay we receive [he disputes as too high the figure of £128,000 for an average annual salary that ministers have been quoting, saying it includes an awful lot of overtime], we are financially in a better position than nurses to absorb the loss of a day’s pay. So, it is very likely this will be a much longer dispute than theirs.”

It is a threat that represents arguably the most serious challenge to Rishi Sunak’s stated determination to clamp down on public sector pay demands. “Going out on strike is a last resort, but we’ve been left with no option. Despite everything we’ve done, everything we’ve said, every effort we’ve made to engage with the Government in good faith, to be given another real-terms pay cut demonstrates there is no other option.”

All striking unions in the public sector of course always make the case that their action isn’t really about their own pay and conditions, but also to protect the public interest against governments of all colours who starve vital services. But Sharma believes that in the case of consultants – and junior doctors who are also striking – their stance will resonate with what everyone is experiencing in an NHS with record vacancies, plummeting staff morale and lengthening waiting lists.

Even when, on a basic starting salary of £88,000 a year, a consultant is earning £47 an hour?

“The NHS has just had its 75th birthday. I believe what happens in the next year or two will have a big bearing on whether we still have an NHS. I really am that fearful, and that is a big reason why we are taking a stand on this and striking.”

'The worse working conditions are, the worse pay gets, the more people leave' - Andrew Crowley

Suited and booted, his tone is calm and measured. This is no Mick Lynch, the Aslef leader, whose oratory regularly segues between pay and conditions and class struggle. Instead it clearly comes from an alarm at what he is seeing daily in his work in various NHS hospitals in his home city (his wife is a consultant anaesthetist there, too).

“We are in a vicious circle. The worse working conditions are, the worse pay gets, the more people leave, including my colleagues and friends. That in turn means the work pressures for those of us who remain become greater, and that will make still more people leave.” Last year, the British Medical Journal reported that more than half of advertised consultant physician posts in England and Wales were going unfilled.

“I am old enough to have worked when the NHS wasn’t like this. Go back 20 years and we were efficient. It was a lovely place to work, a very different place. It is really disheartening to see what has happened. It has got to the point where unless things change, I am not sure how long this can continue.”

The colleagues who are leaving – many of them people he trained with – are, he reports, going to the Middle East, to Canada, to Australia. “And they are going for good. I can’t blame them. Their quality of life is going to be much better, and their pay much better. Not very far away we’ve got Ireland, and they have much better pay than the UK and are actively recruiting consultants.”

Ireland is not a name often included in lists of countries wooing our doctors to abandon the NHS. In its 2020 general election, the failings and long waits of its health system were a big campaign trail issue. What’s changed there?

“This is where we come to political choices. Irish politicians are trying very hard to ensure they have a first-class health system. Consultants here can literally double their money by going to Ireland.”

It sounds like he is suggesting that our politicians are in practice making different choices, even if in public they use the rhetoric of pledging to maintain the NHS as a “world-beating” service? “Either they don’t understand the problems we are facing,” he says, “or they don’t care.”

Which is it? He is reluctant to answer but finally says, grimacing in sorrow as he utters the words: “I think they don’t care.” As evidence he points to the way the Government has handled the forthcoming consultants’ strike. “Something has gone badly wrong because we’ve been telling the Government for years that there is a problem over pay and retention in the NHS and they have ignored it. They haven’t been listening.”

The strike ballot was a last resort to get ministers to take seriously the concerns being highlighted by the BMA. “It took us a very long time in getting to that point, but when we asked members we got a strong mandate from our ballot on June 27, which is pretty much unheard of on a big turn-out. The first thing we did was write to the Secretary of State for Health.”

They wanted Steve Barclay to have talks with them to find a way to avert the strike. “We haven’t had a reply from him.” Nothing at all? “There have been some meetings with civil servants, but ministers have refused to engage with us.”

Two wrongs, though, don’t make a right. The two days of strikes – with the threat of more to follow – will surely only make matters worse for patients in the short-term. More appointments and operations will have to be postponed, to add to a tally of cancellations that already stands at 651,00. If Sharma was someone who had chest pains and had already been waiting to see a consultant for three months (which is how long it is currently taking, he says, compared with one to two weeks 15 years ago), how would he feel?

He looks genuinely pained. “We absolutely feel for our patients here, but we are taking this action for our patients because the Government so far has not listened to all we are trying to say. Everyone who uses the health service can see how difficult things are. We need to take a stand.”

Good for patients in general, then, but what about that patient due to come to his cardiology clinic on July 20 or 21? “That is why we gave six weeks’ notice of our planned strike dates, so that urgent appointments could be rescheduled or moved. That is the same amount of time I’d give when booking annual leave.”

He knows that it sounds like cold comfort. “It is heartbreaking to have any patients have their care disadvantaged by this [strike]. Wherever possible we will look to do extra lists and try to catch up.”

That is going to be hard to arrange, though, because, like many staff in the NHS at the moment, having come through the pandemic and gone straight into the latest crisis, he is already working flat out and running on empty.

“It is difficult. People are tired, burnt out. They are struggling. And it can only go on for so long.”

His default position is to avoid personalising the issues and instead to generalise, but he agrees to give a glimpse of how the current state of the NHS is impacting on him, his wife and their young family. They have two teenage sons coming up to GCSEs, though neither of them are interested, he says, in following in their parents’ footsteps, another consequence of the chaos so obviously going on in the NHS.

“Both [sons] are very good at chemistry but no one in their year is talking about medicine. There’s been a big change, but it is really noticeable that youngsters aren’t talking about it as a career in the same way. They are talking about finance and tech.”

'Patient dignity is non-existent. You can’t monitor people effectively' - Andrew Crowley

Perhaps his two sons have been watching what being a doctor costs in terms of their parents’ life/work balance. “Both of us will come home after very long days with no energy left. My sons are a little bit older now, but there have been times when neither of us had anything left for the kids. Nothing left at all. That’s tough.”

Equally hard have been the situations he has to cope with in crisis-ridden hospitals. There is nothing worse, he says, than treating people in corridors.

“It is not a good place for anyone. Patient dignity is non-existent. You can’t monitor people effectively. It is hard to give medication safely or effectively. They are hard trolleys, which can result in bedsores.”

Terrible, I agree, but better surely to be treated in a corridor than not at all. “Not if people are dying because of it, and they absolutely are. The [president of the] Royal College of Emergency Medicine thinks that crowding in emergency departments is responsible for up to 500 deaths a week all over the country.”

These are the realities of his workplace. “A lot of the time we have what we term ‘moral injury’, when people are not getting the care they need and you feel awful about it. People are sitting waiting in ambulances. It is completely disheartening. That’s not the NHS I started in.”

That much-reduced rate of response recently almost ended in tragedy within his own family. His parents came to the UK from India in the 1970s to work in the NHS, his father as a GP, his mother as a psychiatrist working until the age of 67.

“I was away in South Wales when my own father had a heart attack. He phoned for an ambulance and was told it was going to be at least three hours, so my 80-year-old mum had to drive him to hospital.

“It was heartbreaking. I was driving back as fast as I could, not knowing if he’d survive. It could have ended badly. He had a few complications. But he was lucky. That is what we are seeing all the time.”

As a young doctor, Vishal Sharma – who did his training in Edinburgh – spent some time in New Zealand, so he understands first-hand the appeal right now for many consultants of turning their backs on the NHS and its problems and finding a better work-life balance elsewhere.

“I spent a few years there over two separate periods. From 2004 to 2006 I went there for registrar training and then went back towards the end of my training for a fellowship. I was really taken aback by just how different things were – better staffing, better working conditions.”

So much so that, after his second spell, he accepted a consultant job there in 2010. “Even then the pay was significantly better than here and since then pay here has fallen even further behind.”

What stopped him taking it up were what he refers to as “changing family circumstances”. Is he ever tempted now to see if the offer is still open?

“I am sure it is but I don’t want to go. I love the NHS. The people who are leaving also want to stay in the NHS, but the NHS is not looking after them. So, at the moment, I have no plans, but the Government really does need to get control of this.”

What could Steve Barclay and Rishi Sunak learn from the New Zealand model? “It’s back to choice. In New Zealand GDP is very much lower than in the UK, but it is a spending choice they make.”

Their health provision, he says, is like ours. “You can access everything you need via the public system, but they have a little bit more private care.”

New Zealand does levy some charges for GP appointments. There are other voices – including that of former prime minister Tony Blair this month – urging more private initiatives in the NHS for which those who can pay will be asked to do so.

Yet even on the relatively straightforward question of the better-off paying to see a GP, as in New Zealand, Sharma has reservations. “It is a barrier for some people. There is a risk if you charge for the GP. People are put off going and get sicker. And that is not where we want to be.”

Neither he nor his wife do any private work at all. Both their specialisms are routinely in demand by private care providers, but for him it is a point of principle. And he is not alone, he says. Despite the public perception that many doctors are topping up their wages by offering private clinics, the real number is between 20 and 30 per cent.

He hears from his colleagues that those who do private work are seeing more people coming to them not via private health insurance, but choosing to “self pay” – dipping into their savings for treatment because they can’t wait any longer for the NHS. “I don’t imagine that the Government can’t see this happening, too.”

Does he mean ministers are running it down deliberately, pushing those with savings to go private rather than NHS and so privatised by stealth?

“Your question is one for them, but it’s back to choice again. It does feel to me that if we continue down this route the future of the NHS as we know it does not look healthy.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.