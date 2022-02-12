Dr. Tiffany Moon Takes on Stand-Up Comedy Gig as RHOD's Future Remains Unclear: 'It Came to Me'

Dr. Tiffany Moon is exploring a new potential career path that doesn't involve medicine or reality television, but rather as a comedian.

"It came to me," The Real Housewives of Dallas star tells PEOPLE after a recent show at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood, California, where she co-headlined alongside several other comics. "I did not seek it out."

Though she only appeared on one season of RHOD, the Texas-based anesthesiologist and mother of two quickly became a fan favorite of season 5 by speaking up and keeping it real. "I was never like, 'Oh, I want to be on Real Housewives.' I didn't want to try out for this show," admits Moon.

But due in part to her friendship with RHOD OG, D'Andra Simmons, Moon had a change of heart.

"D'Andra was on it. Mama D was on and I knew them. We hung out," she explains. "I went to their parties and they were like, 'You should be on. You're funny, you have charisma, you can dish it back.' And then that happened."

RELATED: Tiffany Moon Is Unsure If She'll Return to Real Housewives of Dallas: 'Something's Gonna Have to Give'

Currently, RHOD's future on Bravo is unclear. In August, the network confirmed there were no plans for the show to return for a sixth season next year, but said "nothing official has been decided" in regards to the possibility of future seasons premiering at a later date.

With the show on pause, Moon's comedy career came at just the right time. And much like her journey to RHOD, it was her friends in the industry who saw something in her that made them feel she had a knack for comedy.

"People were like, 'Oh, you're funny. You should try to do stand-up,'" Moon recalls. "And [comedian] Jiaoying [Summers] is responsible for all of this because she's a professional. We were shooting a Netflix special and she was like, 'Open for me [and] do a 10-minute set. I think you're funny.'"

Story continues

"I was like, 'I don't know if I can do that,'" she continues. "I guess what I'm saying is that people see something in me and then they give me the opportunity to try it. For that, I'm grateful."

Real Housewives of Dallas Star Dr. Tiffany Moon Details Her 'Terrifying' COVID-19 Experience as an Anesthesiologist

Tiffany Moon/Instagram Tiffany Moon with her twin daughters, Chloe and Madison

RELATED: Real Housewives' Dr. Tiffany Moon Details Experience with Racism as a Chinese-American Doctor During COVID-19

Even though she got used to having cameras around 24/7 from her Bravo days, Moon admits that getting up on stage to do stand-up is quite nerve-wracking.

"Everything in life is always harder than it looks, right?" she explains. "You watch a gymnast, you watch a figure skater. You watch a stand-up comedian and it's always like, you enjoy the performance as an audience member, but then when you try to do it, you're like, 'It's hard!'"

So hard, in fact, that Moon had to rehearse her set with her inner circle multiple times — and for several hours — to make sure she got it right.

"This seven, eight-minute set that I did in totality from writing jokes, practicing with my husband, practicing with my assistant, calling [my publicist] JT, probably took 50 hours in totality," she jokes, adding that it was also written on the airplane that day while she was flying to Los Angeles.

Real Housewives of Dallas Star Dr. Tiffany Moon Details Her 'Terrifying' COVID-19 Experience as an Anesthesiologist

Tiffany Moon/Instagram Tiffany Moon

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While she's been enjoying her time in the comedy world, don't think Moon will be canceling renewal on her medical license anytime soon.

"I never wanted to be a multi-season Housewife [and I don't think that I'm going to be the next Margaret Cho or Alli Wong and have a Netflix special," she says.

"[It's] my side project," Moon adds of her comedic plans.