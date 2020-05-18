Dr. Scott Zack Shares Lifelong Love of Sports

Lifelong sports fan Dr. Scott Zack opens up about his love of baseball, football, basketball, and more.

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / A lifelong sports fan, Dr. Scott Zack remains a keen follower of Major League Baseball, the National Football League, and the National Basketball Association, as well as also following a variety of other sports and smaller leagues, both locally and nationally. It's a love, Dr. Zack says, bolstered significantly by where he calls home - the township of West Bloomfield in Oakland County, part of the Detroit metropolitan area.

"Detroit has long been, and remains, a leader in U.S. sports," suggests Dr. Scott Zack, speaking from his office just outside of the city.

As a city, Detroit has been at the forefront of U.S. sports for more than eight decades, according to Dr. Zack. "Detroit enjoys a number of unique sporting distinctions," he explains, "starting with having a trio of major sports venues right here in the city - Ford Field, Comerica Park, and Little Caesars Arena."

Home to professional teams representing baseball, basketball, football, and hockey alike-North America's four major sports-Detroit shares a particular claim to sporting fame. "Each of Detroit's four major sports teams plays within the city limits of Detroit," Dr. Scott Zackexplains, "something which is true only of Detroit and three other U.S. cities in total."

All four also play directly within the city's downtown district - something unique to Detroit, according to Dr. Scott Zack. "We're the only city in the U.S. where this is the case for all four of our major teams," adds the lifelong sports fan.

Elsewhere, Dr. Scott Zack's home city also leads in college sports. "From college sports to the major baseball, football, basketball, and hockey leagues, Detroit has been known to many in the world of sports as the City of Champions as far back as the 1930s," reveals Dr. Zack.

Sports fan Dr. Scott Zack is a celebrated chiropractor from Oakland County, Michigan. Last year, Dr. Zack shared an extensive professional insight into chiropractics, revealed the many benefits of chiropractic care, and explored at length the very latest research surrounding the field both in the U.S. and overseas.

Dr. Scott Zack has also offered a professional look at essential chiropractic qualifications and training, explained the chiropractic referral process, and, last March, uncovered the rapid growth forecast for the U.S. chiropractic care market into this year and beyond.

Returning focus to his love of sports, Dr. Scott Zack turns briefly to a list of recently compiled sports chiropractic care perks. "From accelerated recovery times to often representing the perfect drug-free, non-invasive solution to dealing with injuries from ankle sprains to post-concussion symptoms, the list of benefits of chiropractic care within sports is huge," suggests the expert.

"Also advantageous in preventing injuries and supporting better flexibility, it's further linked," adds Dr. Scott Zack, wrapping up, "to overall improved performance in sports, and is key to maintaining mobility and fitness more generally - something which should be of the utmost importance to all of us."

