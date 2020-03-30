People with plantar fasciitis swear by these stylish and comfortable Dr. Scholl's sneakers — and they're on sale for $50

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Get these sneakers for just $50. (Photo: Zappos)

If you suffer from plantar fasciitis, you know that finding a comfortable shoe is easier said than done.

A cushy insole and arch support are essential to ease heel pain, inflammation and overall discomfort. And according to hundreds of Zappos shoppers, Dr. Scholl’s Madison sneakers are a dream for those with plantar fasciitis who want comfort and style. Best of all, they’re on sale!

“Super comfy and cute!” raves one happy customer. “I'm on my feet all day and have a hard time finding shoes that look good and provide support and comfort — these fit the bill!”

Available in seven different colors and fabrics, the slip-on sneakers are sleek enough to wear with just about anything in your closet, but more importantly, are made with durable and lightweight materials that ease the pain. Soft and breathable lining and a removable memory foam footbed provide all-day comfort.

Save 29 percent on these kicks. (Photo: Zappos)

“I have PF in one foot and a bone spur in the other and was skeptical that I would be able to wear these, but I am very pleasantly surprised,” wrote one happy shopper. “Don’t even need socks! The liner comes out for washing. My new favorite pair of daily shoes. I plan to buy them in a couple more colors!”

“Love these shoes! Very stylish and so comfy. I have plantar fasciitis, and these allow me to wear a cute shoe that doesn’t compromise on style,” added a customer.

Another noted that the “super comfortable and stylish” shoes have “enough arch support to keep my PF at bay.”

And if you have an active job that keeps you on your feet all day, they’re worth buying, says one teacher.

“I am a teacher and needed a pair of shoes I could wear all day,” they wrote. “These are perfect! The shoes give good arch support and can wear them all day without foot or arch pain.”

