Dr Ranj launches Covid-19 puppet show to teach children about the pandemic

NHS doctor and TV presenter Dr Ranj Singh has launched a Covid-19 puppet show to help educate children about the pandemic.

The Strictly star will kick off half term with a short show, followed by a question and answer session that will be available for children and families to watch any time.

Dr Ranj told the PA news agency he wanted to create something that would be “helpful” for children.

He said: “Puppets are an amazing way to engage and educate little ones.

“As soon as there is a puppet in the room, their attention is focused straight away.

Is your little one worried about what's involved in a test for #coronavirus? We answer this, and other COVID-19 questions from kids, tomorrow at 3pm!

“It’s a great way to explain complicated, or potentially scary concepts in a nice manageable way.”

Questions raised by children include the testing procedure and what it involves, the reasons behind isolation and how long coronavirus could be around for.

The initiative was launched in a bid to raise money for early year’s charity, Best Beginnings, a national charity that Dr Ranj has been the ambassador of for eight years.

The charity, which works with children to help give them the best start in life, will launch a new version of their NHS approved Baby Buddy app next year, an app which supports parents through pregnancy until their children’s fifth birthday.

The puppet show hopes to teach children about the pandemic.

“The puppet show lasts for 15 minutes, which is the average attention span of a preschooler,” Dr Ranj said.

“But we wanted the conversation to carry on.

“So we have created a resource that kids can colour in after the show, and that can act as a conversation starter.

“The five most fabulous ones, if parents put them on social media, they will win a signed copy of my book, which is coming out in November and celebrates key workers and donates to charity as well.”

Donations can be made via the GoFundMe campaign at www.gofundme.com/dr-ranjs-covid19-puppet-show