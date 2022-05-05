Dr. Régis Vaillancourt, designated as vice-president of pharmacy affaire at BCE Pharma

ST-GEORGES, Quebec, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Régis Vaillancourt is joining BCE pharma as the vice president of pharmacy affaire at BCE Pharma, the Canadian leader with its quality management program for compounding preparations in pharmacy. The company’s mission is to provide service and to give support and advice to organizations to help them meet the required standards in effect. He served 25 years as a military pharmacists, Lieutenant Colonel (Military pharmacist), followed by working as a Director of Pharmacy of the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) for 16 years from 2005 to 2021.



Throughout his career, Dr. Vaillancourt has worked with different pharmacy organizations. He has served as a board member in different roles such as l'Ordre des pharmaciens du Quebec, the National Association of Pharmacy Regulatory Authorities, the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) as vice president, Canadian Society of Hospital Pharmacists as president, Pharmacists without Borders- Canada as president and more recently as the president of the Ontario College of Pharmacists in 2016-2018.

Dr. Vaillancourt is a surveyor for Accreditation Canada since 2002. Dr. Vaillancourt has published more than 100 peer reviewed articles on pharmacy practice with a focus on medication safety and health literacy. He has been recognised by provincial, national and international pharmacy organisation in receiving different awards: 2021 University of Toronto Alumni Awards Hall of Distinction recipient, 2015 International Pharmaceutical Federation Distinguished Practice Award, 2013 Distinguished service award, Canadian Society of hospital Pharmacists, 2011 Meritorious Service Award, Canadian Pharmacists Association, 2004 Canadian Pharmacist of the Year, Canadian Pharmacists Association, and 2003 Louis Hébert Award, from the Ordre des pharmaciens du Québec.

For further information contact:

Carl Maras

Opérations BCE Pharma

418-998-8476

carlmaras@bcepharma.ca



