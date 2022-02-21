Dr. Pimple Popper Takes On A 'Cute Baby' Lipoma In A 6-Minute YouTube Video

Photo credit: Minh Hoang Cong / 500px - Getty Images

Dermatologist Sandra Lee, MD, a.k.a. Dr. Pimple Popper just shared a brand new lipoma removal video on YouTube.

The 6-minute clip shows Dr. P gently squeezing out a "cute baby" lipoma from a patient's arm.

Popaholics were fully satisfied with how quick the procedure was, with one person commenting, "She's the BEST!"

Dermatologist Sandra Lee, MD, a.k.a. Dr. Pimple Popper just had a full-circle moment in her latest video. The 6-minute clip, shows the doctor doing a swift removal of a lipoma from a patient's arm, who, as it turns out, the doctor previously worked with years ago before filming began.

She captioned her video, "Cute baby lipoma." She continued in the description to say, "We all love a lipoma that behaves and 💥pops💥 right out, right? This patient brought the cutest little baby lipoma that was super happy to come out and say "hi!" 👋🏼. "

Viewers jumped to the comment section to share their thoughts, with one user saying, "Cute indeed!!!" Another fan mentioned how much they were loving the latest season of her show adding, "Popped out nice 👍 ❤️ I got to watch the new season last night, awesome. 🤩"

In the video, the doctor makes a quick linear incision and feels around a bit to get an idea of how big the lipoma is. At first, it seems like she’ll slowly snip away at the mass, but instead, she decides to squeeze the area. The result? The lipoma was way bigger than what was expected—even the patient was shocked. Once most of the lipoma is out of her arm, Dr. P applies an anesthetic and snips the rest off with surgical pliers.



As the doctor cleans up the remaining bits of the lipoma, she explains that she doesn't “want to take off too much because I don’t want to have an indentation [in her arm].” Afterward, she pats down the open wound to clear the blood and explains to the patient that she's "running subcuticular."

ICYDK: Running subcuticular refers to a kind of stitching that runs horizontally without puncturing the top layer of the skin, so there’s less scarring. Plus, they can be left in longer, according to DermNet NZ.

Story continues

As Dr. Pimple Popper closes the arm up the patient says, “I wish I saw the one from my forehead you did.” To which the doctor chimed, “Oh, did I do that?!” Initially, she wasn't able to recognize the former patient since her mask was on, but she quickly remembered that they had met years back.

After finishing the procedure, the doctor put’s the lipoma next to the patient's scar saying, “It’s like a baby when you put him up next to it. There he is!”

If you're looking for more "cute" lipomas, new episodes of Dr. Pimple Popper are out on TLC every Wednesday at 9 pm ET.

You Might Also Like