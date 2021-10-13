Dr. Pimple Popper Squeezes Out A 'Never-Ending' Sac Cyst In A New YouTube Video

Dermatologist Sandra Lee, MD, a.k.a. Dr. Pimple Popper is at it again with a brand new YouTube video.

This time, Dr. P treats a patient who came to her with a cyst on his cheek.

The cyst, which was clumpy in nature, was partially broken down because it had gotten too big. Good thing it was a superficial growth!

Dr. Pimple Popper is back with the case of "The Never-Ending Sac Cyst." And it’s a juicy one.

Dermatologist Sandra Lee, MD, a.k.a. Dr. Pimple Popper is at it again with a cyst that just won’t quit! She lets viewers in on all the details in her latest 10-minute YouTube clip—so keep your eyes peeled.

At first, Dr. P wasn’t quite sure what the bulbous lump on her patient’s cheek was, but after a little investigation, she revealed: “It’s a cyst! You had a baby cyst!”



The announcement was much to the relief of her patient, who was truly concerned about the unidentified bump.

“I don’t like to make people unnecessarily worried,” Dr. P said. “So I apologize for that.” Awwww. This is why we love her!

Now for the good stuff: The doctor took her trusty scalpel and made a sliver of an incision to better reveal what she was up against. A few seconds later, a little bit of ooey-gooey gray liquid came seeping out of the bump. Then with just one squeeze, a substance that she said looked like “wet oatmeal” oozed out. But I can only compare the visual to mashed potatoes and gravy as it gushed out of the man’s cheek.

The clumpy gray-and-brown goo (I’m sorry, but I must call a spade a spade here) was the result of a cyst that had apparently broken down—according to the doctor. "He has a cyst here. But when I first felt it, it felt a little softer," Dr. P said. "I think this was partially broken down—probably because it got to a larger size, that it broke down."

The cyst’s sac didn’t want to let go, however.



“This reminded me of when a magician pulls a long string of handkerchiefs out of their mouth/sleeve/hat,” wrote one commenter who just nailed it on the head. "Well done, Dr. Lee! Definitely watery oatmeal on this one," another fan said.



After many tries, Dr. P finally manages to pull out the last slivers of the cyst (which looked a lot like a mangled earthworm) with her surgical scissors. After she wrangles it, Dr. P closes up the wound—making sure it's all cleaned out.

I just wish I didn’t eat lunch so recently.



