Dr. Pimple Popper Just Squeezed A Monster Inflamed Cyst On A Woman's Back

In Dr. Pimple Popper's latest Instagram video, she helps a patient with an angry, inflamed cyst on her back.

Fans suspect the patient has attempted squeezing at home, so now it is red and appears infected.

Dr. Pimple Popper isn't frightened and takes care of it with a scalpel slice and a couple squeezes.

Dermatologist Sandra Lee, MD, a.k.a Dr. Pimple Popper, is on fire this Thursday. Seriously, someone should consider calling the fire department and getting some back up in her treatment room.

She's on fire and the cyst she's working on is too. Actually, it is inflamed and ready to burst wide open. Dr. Pimple Popper captions this exciting cyst pop: "A little #inflamed #cyst to start the day! 🔥#drpimplepopper #cystremoval"

I know Dr. Pimple Popper is the pro, but I beg to differ on her description. That cyst is anything but little. In fact, it looks bigger and bigger as she squeezes it.

Dr. Pimple Popper is a whiz at removing cysts and distracting her patients. She gets the woman talking up a storm while she works on the monster lodged in her back. "We are talking about our pets... she has two cats and a tortoise too!"

Simultaneously, Dr. Pimple Popper stabs right through the center of the cyst. She has a cloth ready, expecting a deluge of gunk to flow out. However, this cyst stays put for the most part and awaits further direction. Dr. Pimple Popper takes it into her own hands, literally, and squeezes to get it moving.

It works and a piles of gunk finally emerges out of the red, puffy cyst. Her fans have so many thoughts about this cyst, too. One fan asked, "was that infected?" Others answered, "big time. Looks like someone at home was trying to squeeze it themselves multiple times." Other Popaholics shared less technical ideas, "That thing is angry looking!"

