Dr. Phil Returns! ‘New’ Show to Air on Phil McGraw’s Own Cable Network — Get Premiere Date

Well, that was quick. Not six months after Dr. Phil ended its 21-season run in daytime, Dr. Phil McGraw has announced a primetime version of Dr. Phil that will air on his newly formed cable network.

Dr. Phil Primetime will premiere Monday, Feb. 26 at 8/7c on Merit Street Media. A network launch date has not yet been disclosed.

“I absolutely love talking to real people about real problems,” McGraw said in a statement Monday. “People who aren’t just complaining but are actively looking for real solutions to better their lives. It all begins and ends with real people dealing with these issues for real, using common sense, fact-based information, and action plans to create results.”

As for Merit Street Media, our sister site Deadline notes that the network will “initially offer multiple hours of original daily programming, including live news broadcasts.” Adds McGraw: “The audience will dictate our content because they are our content, and I want my viewers’ help in building Merit Street. I continue my pledge to help individuals, couples, and families have the tough conversations, face the hard realities, and get real answers for the most positive and effective outcome.”

McGraw confirmed his daytime retirement in January. “This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career,” he said of the past two decades. “But while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do” — and now we know what his plans entail. His final episode in daytime aired May 25.

Will you be tuning in for Dr. Phil’s return in primetime? Let us know in Comments

