Dr. Peter Markov Honored as 2021 Top Pediatric Dentist by Washingtonian Magazine

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Dr. Peter Markov has been honored by Washingtonian Magazine for the 2021 list of Top Pediatric Dentists in Northern Virginia and DC. This prestigious recognition is awarded annually to top dental professionals in the field with the winners selections based on peer recommendations.

Dr. Peter Markov and the team at VK Pediatric Dentistry offer pediatric dental care for the communities of Arlington, McLean, Falls Church, Northern Virginia, and DC. VK Pediatric Dentistry provides an award-winning range of services for pediatric dentistry including preventative cleanings, exams, fluoride, restorations, infant care, nitrous sedation and more.

"It's an incredible honor to be selected by my colleagues and peers as one of the top pediatric dentists serving the Northern Virginia and DC area," said Dr. Markov. "We aim to create laughter, happiness, and a feeling of excitement in kids. We want to make dental visits at our office something kids look forward to."

Washingtonian Magazine publishes local coverage of the region's premiere businesses and business leaders. The publication's prestigious rankings and top industry lists are awarded annually. The coveted Top Dentist honor is based on peer recommendations, with healthcare professionals throughout the region asked to ' name the dentists in each dental specialty they would send a family member to.'

Dr. Peter Markov received his doctorate in dental medicine from Case Western Reserve University where he graduated at the top of his class and was inducted into the National Dental Honor Society. ​Following graduation, Dr. Peter completed a two year postgraduate residency specialized in pediatric dentistry at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, a top 10 children's hospital in the nation. Dr. Peter combines his strong academic background with gifted clinical work to ensure kids are in the best possible hands. He strongly believes in quality, conservative treatment and uses only the best materials, techniques, and recommendations that are at the forefront of his field of pediatric dentistry. His practice, VK Pediatric Dentistry, is located in Arlington, VA.

Contact Information:

VK Pediatric Dentistry

Arlington, VA 22207

www.smilewithvk.com

(703) 962 - 7814

SOURCE: VK Pediatric Dentistry





