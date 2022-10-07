Dr. Oz Chided By Senate Rival John Fetterman For Giving Fundraising Speech Near Adolf Hitler’s Car

Dr. Oz’s Democratic rival in a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate already was slamming the candidate for trekking to California to raise money at a fundraiser.

On Friday, John Fetterman called out Oz for the backdrop of the Republican candidate’s Santa Ana event: a room that featured Adolf Hitler’s car.

More from Deadline

In what appears to be a Veep-like moment, Oz was photographed speaking at the event with the vehicle in the background. The website Jezebel picked up on it, citing the Instagram account of one of the attendees, Shane Mitchell. Also among the speakers, via video, was author Jordan Peterson. The Instagram account appears to have been taken down since the story published.

Oz’s fund-raising event was taking place at the Lyon Air Museum, which counts a 1939 Mercedes-Benz Model G4 Touring Wagon in its collection. According to the museum, the vehicle was “originally delivered to Adolph Hitler in late 1939 and was used by the Fuhrer in Ober Salzberg, Berlin and Poland until seized by the French Army at Berchtesgaden.”

A spokesperson for Oz’s campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.

Oz and Fetterman are in a tight race for the U.S. Senate, with both parties and outside groups pouring millions into the state as the election is in its final weeks. Their race is perhaps the highest profile one this cycle, in part because of Donald Trump-endorsed Oz’s celebrity and Fetterman’s unconventional attacks on the daytime talk doctor’s candidacy.

I don't know who needs to hear this, but if you're asking donors for money in front of Hitler’s literal car, then you shouldn't be running for U.S. Senate https://t.co/68X6ulCPQa — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 7, 2022

“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but if you’re asking donors for money in front of Hitler’s literal car, then you shouldn’t be running for U.S. Senate,” Fetterman posted on Twitter.

Story continues

According to an invite, the fundraiser also included Adam Laxalt, seeking to unseat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV). Contributions started at $1,500 per person, rising to $50,000 for six tickets and listing as event co-chair. It was organized by Take Back the Senate, a joint National Republican Senatorial Committee. Among those listed as an event chair is Palmer Luckey, the founder of Oculus VR and brother-in-law of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

While Fetterman attacked Oz for his fundraising jaunt to the Golden State, Democrats are actually making numerous trips this campaign season seeking campaign cash from Los Angeles donors. Next week, President Joe Biden will appear at an event with Nancy Pelosi to raise money for Democratic congressional candidates.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.