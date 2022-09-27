Dr. Oz Accidentally Gives Fetterman An Awesome New Slogan As Insult Backfires

Ed Mazza
·2 min read
Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz may have given Democratic rival John Fetterman yet another unintentional gift ― this time with a supposed insult that sounds more like a compliment, especially in Pennsylvania.

Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, often wears a hoodie ― something Oz seems to find unacceptable, albeit for a curious reason.

“When he dresses like that, it’s not an accident,” Oz said on the “Ruthless” podcast last week. “He’s kicking authority in the balls. He’s saying, ‘I’m the man. I’ll show those guys who’s boss.’”

The comments were shared on Twitter by PatriotTakes, which monitors right-wing media:

Oz and his team have committed a series of unforced errors throughout the campaign, such as a video of Oz griping about the high price of “crudité” while botching the name of a beloved regional supermarket chain.

“In PA we call this a ... veggie tray,” Fetterman fired back on Twitter.

After Fetterman suffered a stroke earlier this year, Oz, a doctor who used to host a TV show, made a campaign issue of his health ― and one campaign aide openly mocked Fetterman for it, which likewise backfired.

Now he’s accusing Fetterman of “kicking authority in the balls,” something critics noted might be exactly what voters want... especially in hardscrabble Pennsylvania:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

