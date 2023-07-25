Who was Dr Mod Helmy? Google Doodle celebrates doctor

Dr Mod Helmy in the Google Doodle (Google)

An Egyptian-German medical doctor who risked everything to save Jewish people during the Second World War has been honoured with the Google Doodle treatment.

Dr Mohammed ‘Mod’ Helmy was immortalised on Tuesday by the work of Berlin artist Noa Snir, with the doctor shown with his arms around the community.

The Google Doodle is a regular feature of the search engine to celebrate the achievements of an individual, an idea, a tradition, or an event.

Born in Sudan, Mohammed Helmy trained and worked at the former Robert Koch Hospital in Berlin but was fired in 1933 when foreign staff were shunned as Adolf Hitler rose to power. He was arrested and released in both 1939 and 1940 — being let out both times as his ill-health made him unfit for internment.

Under Nazi rule, he was unable to marry his German fiancée and was downgraded in his work to become a doctor’s assistant. But he was able to help in some respect by writing sick notes to keep innocent people from participating in hard labour.

He hid Jewish patient Anna Boros from the Nazis, who were looking to deport her to a concentration camp, keeping her hidden even when under police investigation. He also helped Ms Boros’s family escape capture.

Ms Snir said: “I found the story of Mod Helmy very moving. I come from a Jewish background, and the thought of individuals outside of the Jewish community risking their lives to help others during the Second World War is something that personally gives me hope about humanity.

“I think Dr Helmy’s case is an especially interesting one as he himself suffered persecution due to his background and ethnicity, and that still didn’t stop him from helping as many people as he could. It’s unfathomable to me, this type of courage and integrity.”

Dr Helmy died aged 80 in 1982. Tuesday would have been his 122nd birthday.

Ms Snir said she looked at old stamps to see the likeness of the doctor and tried to put across a hint of war alongside a feeling of hope.

She added: “That even in one of the darkest moments in world history, there were truly remarkable people who made acts of extreme courage and solidarity.

“I think we should all aspire to be the Mod Helmys of the world, or ask ourselves how we can take an example from him in whatever small way we can.”

The Doodle is being shown in the UK, Cuba, Iceland, Germany, Slovakia, Czechia, and Israel.