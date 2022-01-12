Dr. Martens Celebrates the Year of the Tiger With Reworked 1460 Boot and 1461 Shoe

With Lunar New Year right around the corner, Dr. Martens has unveiled new iterations of its signature 1460 Boot and 1461 Shoe.

Inspired by the Year of the Tiger, the silhouettes don botanical graphics and tiger motifs. The footwear styles are elevated with laser etching and flocking details. Being a part of a limited-edition range, the boots and shoe come with a faux gold tiger tooth lace charm, gold eyelets and cherry red sockliners. Each pair is rounded off with a DMS sole and the brand's classic yellow welt stitching.

Priced at $1,799 and $1,499 HKD (approximately $230 and $190 USD) respectively, the 1460 and 1461 Year of the Tiger editions will be available in the coming weeks online. The line will also drop at select Dr. Martens stores in Hong Kong, including LCX, Langham Place, Hysan Place and New Town Plaza.