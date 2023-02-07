The Dr. John Manzella Scholarship: Giving Second Opportunities To Students Overcoming Incarceration

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / The Dr. John Manzella Scholarship for Second Opportunities is now accepting applications from students with incarcerated parents or guardians in the United States. The Scholarship for Second Opportunities is for students who have overcome hardships caused by the imprisonment of a family member and are currently enrolled in any school in the United States. The outstanding student will be given a $1000 prize in exchange for writing an essay with the theme "Describe an issue with the criminal justice system today, and how it could be improved to reduce recidivism" in under a thousand-words by email at apply@drjohnmanzellascholarship.com. Before turning in the essay, students must also give their contact information, such as their full name, address, phone number, and email address. In addition, you should include your GPA, where you are now enrolled, and the location and date of your high school graduation. The application deadline is June 15, 2023, and the Dr. John Manzella scholarship recipient will be notified on July 15, 2023.

Dr. John Manzella Scholarship, Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Dr. John Manzella is aware of the challenges of pursuing a degree, particularly when coping with an imprisoned parent. He is now looking forward to the opportunity this scholarship award will provide to help a standout student. A recent study estimates that 5% of American children, or around 7% of all children, have at least one parent in prison. Children of jailed parents confront a stigma frequently perpetuated in the classroom, adding to the numerous difficulties they already experience outside school. Dr. Manzella is determined to assist worthy students juggling school, work, and family by providing them with scholarships. Scholarships are a fantastic opportunity to reduce or eliminate the financial stress associated with education. For students who are struggling financially, this might be a godsend. You may get ahead in the internship or job search process with the help of a scholarship. It is always to your benefit to stand out from the crowd during a job hunt. Joining this group may benefit your professional and personal development and your sense of community. Student-to-student and student-to-teacher communication are crucial because it provides a window into other people's experiences and viewpoints. Simply put, scholarships allow bright, hardworking individuals to pursue higher education without incurring the crushing financial load of years of loan payments. Scholarship applications are time well spent because of the long-term benefits they may provide during and after college. Through this scholarship, Dr. Manzella also wants to increase awareness of the challenges these young students face while pursuing degrees.

Dr. John Manzella has been practicing medicine and running profitable businesses for almost thirty years. He got his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Marquette University. In 1995, he graduated from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine with a Ph.D. Additionally, he earned a doctorate in healthcare administration from the University of Rochville in 2013. He has spent his entire professional life bridging the divide between the medical and commercial worlds. In 2009, he established LV Housecalls.com, a medical firm that does home calls in northeastern Pennsylvania. Currently, Dr. Manzella serves in the dual roles of Medical Director and Practice Manager. Topper Medical is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Dr. John Manzella serves as their Physician Liaison and Billing Specialist. Since 2013, he has worked as a medical consultant to help businesses improve their billing, coding, documentation, and office practices.

