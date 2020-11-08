Dr. Jill Biden could become only first lady to work a paid job outside the White House

From Harper's BAZAAR

Dr. Jill Biden has been by Joe Biden's side since before his tenure as vice president, and even before his first run for president in 1987.

In their 40-plus years of marriage, they've expanded their family, welcomed multiple grandchildren, and moved into the White House. They've also endured the painful tragedy of losing a son, Beau Biden, to brain cancer in 2015.

"She is so damn tough and loyal," the president-elect said about his wife in August.

Now, the longtime couple are set to head back to the White House after Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in 2020 presidential election. All eyes may be on Joe for now, but don't forget about Jill, a longtime educator, proud military mother, and "prankster" grandmother. She responded to her husband's victory with a sweet photo, writing: "He will be a President for all of our families."

He will be a President for all of our families. pic.twitter.com/iGPKLMMIcK — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) November 7, 2020

Speaking at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, she said that Joe and Kamala Harris "will work as hard as you do every day to make this nation better. And if I have the honour of serving as your First Lady, I will too."

Here's are the basics on Dr. Biden.

She's a teacher

Jill has been an educator for decades. She's a longtime professor at Northern Virginia Community College, where she teaches English. She started working at the college in 2009, just before President Barack Obama's first inauguration, per The L.A. Times.

Before that, she taught at a number of public schools in Delaware, including Delaware Technical Community College and Wilmington's Brandywine High School, where she delivered her speech for the 2020 DNC.



"I have always loved the sounds of a classroom, the quiet that sparks with possibility just before students shuffle in, the murmur of ideas bouncing back and forth as we explore the world together, the laughter and tiny moments of surprise you find in materials you've taught a million times," she said in the televised address. "When I taught English here at Brandywine High School, I would spend my summer preparing for the school year about to start filled with anticipation."

In 2007, she earned her doctorate in education from the University of Delaware.

Teaching is not what I do. It's who I am.



I'll be giving my convention speech tonight from my former classroom.



Brandywine High School. Room 232. pic.twitter.com/NXx1EkqVGq — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) August 18, 2020

She plans to continue teaching if she becomes First Lady

Jill could become the only First Lady to hold a paid job outside the White House if she continues to teach.

"If we get to the White House, I'm gonna continue to teach," she told CBS in August. "It's important, and I want people to value teachers and know their contributions, and lift up the profession."

Jill did the same thing when she was Second Lady, teaching English full time at Northern Virginia Community College. "I teach a lot of immigrants, and refugees," she told CBS of her students. "I love their stories, I love who they are as people, and I love the fact that I can help them on their path to success."

This year, she took a break from teaching for the first time since 1981 to assist her husband on the campaign trail, according to The Washington Post.

She championed military families and community colleges as Second Lady



"Having had a father in the military, having a son [Beau] deployed in Iraq, I saw the need to support military families," Jill said in her DNC intro video. Her achievements in the White House included the Joining Forces initiative with First Lady Michelle Obama, which works to "ensure that service members, veterans, and their families have the tools they need to succeed throughout their lives."

As a longtime educator, she's also vocal about the importance of community colleges, calling them "one of America’s best-kept secrets." According to the White House website, she hosted the first White House Summit on Community Colleges with President Obama in 2010 and she traveled the country for a Community College to Career bus tour in 2012.

She also prioritised breast cancer research after founding the Biden Breast Health Initiative in Delaware in 1993.

If she becomes First Lady, she plans to continue advocating for free community college tuition, funding for cancer research, and support for military families, CBS reported.