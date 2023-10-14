Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's daily face of pandemic response, stepping down

FREDERICTON — The chief medical officer of health who helped guide New Brunswick through the pandemic is leaving her job.

Dr. Jennifer Russell said in an email that her last day on the job would be "later this fall," and said she is looking forward to sharing more details about her plans in the near future.

Russell says she is running for the role of president-elect of the Canadian Medical Association.

The province's medical examiner said she was proud of the work of her team and the outcomes that New Brunswickers had achieved during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russell received the Order of New Brunswick in 2021, and became well known to New Brunswickers during the pandemic in 2020 as she appeared on daily, livestreamed briefings.

Throughout the pandemic, Russell would offer a daily reminder to the public "to be kind, to be compassionate, and to support one another."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2023.

The Canadian Press