Dr. Heather Morrison to give daily COVID-19 briefing at 1:30

P.E.I. chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give her daily news briefing about COVID-19 developments Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

You can watch live on CBC P.E.I.'s Facebook page or right here.

On Friday, she asked passengers on a flight from Toronto to Charlottetown March 11 to self-isolate until March 25.

P.E.I.'s second confirmed case of COVID-19 was on Air Canada flight 7564, which left Toronto at 9:20 a.m.

More from CBC P.E.I.