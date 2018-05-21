Dr Fury will see you now - Tyson plans future career in medicine

Tyson Fury plans to swap his boxing licence for a doctor's one at the end of his career in the ring.

The 29-year-old will return to the sport after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus when he faces Sefer Seferi in Manchester on June 9.

Fury's last fight came in November 2015 when he dethroned Wladimir Klitschko to win the IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight titles in Dusseldorf.

Potential fights with the likes of Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua may be on the horizon, but Fury is thinking long term and may don the medical gloves after hanging up the boxing mitts.

"I had a choice and I chose boxing first but, after boxing, I am going to be a doctor," Fury told The Sun.

READ MORE: Fury’s unlikely helper in return to the ring

READ MORE: Boxing - Fury turns to snooker great O’Sullivan ahead of comeback

READ MORE: Boxing - Fury to take on Albanian Seferi in Manchester next month



"I made that decision a few years ago. I am going to be a doctor and I am going to help people.

"When I have finished in a few years, I'll still only be in my early 30s. Then I'll study for the next seven years to be a doctor.

"If I'm 40 and a qualified doctor, I'm still a young doctor. That is what I intend to do. I studied very hard at school but I turned to sport because that was my calling - and I've got to the highest level in that.

"Whatever I put my mind to, I do well. I think doctors and nurses do a fantastic job, they're underpaid and without them we'd be in a lot of trouble."

Fury ballooned in weight during his time away from the ring, but the Briton is now in much leaner shape and is adamant he will not have missed a step when he gets back in the squared circle.

"Losing weight is not a quick fix, it's a lifestyle change but training is very good for mind and body. I'd recommend it to anybody," he added.

Story Continues

"But even in the past, I was very inactive and it's mostly been weight-loss camps before fights. I should set up a boot camp to get people's weight off. A reality TV show perhaps?

"I don't think I'll get affected by ring rust. I feel as sharp as a razor, fast as a laser."