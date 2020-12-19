Dr Fauci tells children he vaccinated Santa Claus at the North Pole: ‘I took care of that’

Dr Fauci says he vaccinated Santa (Getty Images)

Anthony Fauci has assured children that he personally travelled to the North Pole and vaccinated Santa Claus to ensure that he will be able to safely deliver presents this year.

The nation’s top infectious disease specialist revealed his “visit” to the North Pole during an appearance on CNN Saturday in response to concerned questions he received from children about the status of Christmas.

“I have to say, I took care of that for you because I was worried you would all be upset,” Dr Fauci said during CNN's The ABCs of Covid-19 segment, aimed at teaching children about the virus.

“So what I did a little while ago, I took a trip up there to the North Pole, I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself,” the 79-year-old continued. “I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go.

“He can come down the chimney, he can leave the presents, he can leave and you have nothing to worry about. Santa Claus is good to go."

Dr Fauci’s comments come after the FDA issued an emergency use authorisation for both the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine.

However, according to Dr Fauci, even before receiving the vaccination, Santa was safe to deliver presents amid the coronavirus pandemic because he “has a lot of good innate immunity”.

"Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity," he told USAToday last month. "Santa is not going to be spreading any infections to anybody.”

“I took care of that for you,” he says. “…I took a trip up there to the North Pole; I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go.” #CNNSesameStreet pic.twitter.com/CNJ520XTew — CNN (@CNN) December 19, 2020

The latest reassurance prompted praise from parents, with many expressing their appreciation on social media.

“As a mom, I'm crying, because this is so sweet,” one person tweeted. “My son was worried about Santa too. So glad he got his vaccination from such a brilliant & kind person. Good for you Dr Fauci!!”

Another said: “Several nieces and nephews were worried about this. So, Dr Fauci put their minds at ease. I'm getting texts saying 'SANTA'S COMING’ again.”

Among those praising Dr Fauci was Chelsea Clinton, who tweeted: “Thank you Dr Fauci for vaccinating Santa!”

