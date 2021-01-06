Dr. Dre speaks out after being rushed to ICU with possible brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre is breaking his silence after being hospitalized for a possible brain aneurysm.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," the rapper, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team."

Young, 55, assured his fans and followers that he "will be out of the hospital and back home soon." He added, "Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!"

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Times and E! News, the rapper was rushed to the intensive care unit of Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles on Monday after suffering an aneurysm.

USA TODAY has reached out to Young's rep for comment and further details.

Following the news of his hospitalization, celebrities took to Twitter to wish Dr. Dre well.

"Dre is recovering nicely," wrote LL Cool J.

"Prayers up for Dr. Dre and his family for healing & Strength over his mind & body," wrote Missy Elliot.

"Praying for Dre," wrote Ellen DeGeneres.

"Noooooo not Dr Dre," wrote Juicy J. "praying for a speedy recovery"

"PRAYERS UP FOR DR DRE," wrote G-Eazy.

"Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre," wrote Ice Cube.

"THE GOOD DR HAS ALWAYS BEEN 1 OF MY PRODUCING HEROES, & GAVE ME PROPS WHEN WE MET," wrote Corey Feldman. "I PRAY 4 HIM 2 B SURROUNDED BY HEALING ENERGY RIGHT NOW!

🥺Prayers up for Dr. Dre and his family for healing & Strength over his mind & body🙏🏾 https://t.co/WI4k3d9U4w — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 6, 2021

"Best wishes in crowds of Blessings to #DrDre!" wrote singer Elvis Crespo.

Story continues

The rapper's hospitalization comes about six months after his wife of 24 years, Nicole Young, filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

'The Chronic' at 25: How Dr. Dre changed hip-hop with solo debut album

According to documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on June 29, Young is seeking spousal support from Dr. Dre, who has amassed a major fortune in his time as an N.W.A member, solo rapper, producer, co-owner of Death Row Records, and founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics.

The couple has two children, son Truice, 23, and daughter Truly, 19. Dr. Dre also has four children from previous relationships.

Dr. Dre's wife files for divorce after 24 years of marriage, cites irreconcilable differences

Contributing: Cydney Henderson, Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dr. Dre breaks silence after possible brain aneurysm, hospitalization