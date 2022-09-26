Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’

Thania Garcia
·2 min read

Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023.

Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.

“Oh, my God. Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do [the Halftime Show] and I’m a super fan of Rihanna,” he said during an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1. “I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do.”

Rihanna sneakily confirmed to the world that she would be headlining the LVII Halftime Show with a picture of an NFL-branded football on her Instagram. Roc Nation followed shortly after, officially confirming their participation as the strategic entertainment advisors of Rihanna’s live performance.

Dre continued, “I just like her and what she does and her get down and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It’s fantastic.” He also commented that Rihanna “has the opportunity to really blow us away,” before adding, “I know we set the bar extremely high.”

He also made sure to give Rihanna a few pointers ahead of the performance planning: “Put the right people around you and have fun. That’s basically what it is — making sure you have the right creative people around you.”

Reflecting on his 2022 Super Bowl performance, Dre admitted that he was “extremely nervous,” but when it came down to it, it was “the preparation and making sure you have the right people around you” that made the show.

“All of these people came through for me and everybody was extremely enthusiastic about the show. We had a good time, although it’s a lot of things and a lot of people you have to depend on,” he explained. “So it is an extreme amount of pressure, but it’s fun at the same time. When it’s done, it’s like goosebumps, bro. I got goosebumps, especially from the reaction that we got from the show, and especially being able to do the show with all of my friends.”

