Dr. Dre Raps About Divorce from Estranged Wife and Brain Aneurysm in Preview of New Song

Eric Todisco
·2 min read

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre has new music coming — and it touches on the rapper's turbulent past few months.

The new track, which features the music mogul, 56, and his former pupil, KXNG Crooked, was previewed on Monday during an Instagram Live by Dre's longtime affiliate, DJ Silk.

In the clip, Dre can be heard rapping about his ongoing divorce with estranged wife Nicole Young and the brain aneurysm he suffered last month.

"Trying to kill me with them lies and that perjury," Dre raps, per multiple outlets. I see you trying to f--- me while I'm in surgery / In ICU, death bed, on some money s--- / Greedy bitch, take a pick / Girl you know how money get."

Johnny Nunez/WireImage Dr. Dre

RELATED: Ice-T Says Dr. Dre Is 'Doing Good' After Suffering Brain Aneurysm: 'Hopefully He'll Be Home Soon'

Early last month, Dre (né Andre Romelle Young) suffered a brain aneursym and was taken to the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

A source told PEOPLE at the time the producer was "lucid" and in recovery. Soon after, he was in stable condition and wrote on Instagram that he was "doing great and getting excellent care."

On Jan. 15, fellow rapper Ice-T shared on social media that Dre had returned home from the hospital. "Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good," Ice-T said.

Following his release from the hospital, TMZ reported that Dre will have 24/7 medical care at his home.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dr. Dre (@drdre)

Not long after news broke that Dre had been hospitalized, his $50 estate mansion was targeted in a burglary — four suspects were taken into custody in connection with the incident, the LAPD previously confirmed to PEOPLE. The investigation remains ongoing.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Dre's hospitalization came about six months after Young, 51, filed for divorce following 24 years of marriage. The former couple has gone back and forth about the validity of their prenuptial agreement. The pair tied the knot in 1996 and share two children together: son Truice, 24, and 20-year-old daughter Truly.

The exes have since reached a temporary financial agreement amid their multi-million dollar divorce: court documents obtained by PEOPLE in January revealed that the superior court of California had ordered Dre to pay Young $2 million.

Latest Stories

  • Leafs-slaying Zamboni driver David Ayres is getting a Disney movie

    The Zamboni-driving "EBUG" who famously came in and beat the Leafs last year will be the subject of a Disney movie based on the wild story.

  • Cam Newton shuns retirement talk: 'There aren't 32 guys better than me'

    "Hell yes," Newton said about a potential return to New England.

  • Wizards win 5th straight, hold off Lakers 127-124 in OT

    Bradley Beal scored six of his 33 points in overtime, and the Wizards extended their longest winning streak in three years with a 127-124 victory over the slumping Lakers.

  • Watch live Champions League, EPL and Serie A with free trial

    It's an exciting week ahead as the second week of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League kicks off, along with Premier League and Serie A action.

  • Mariners CEO resigns after 'inappropriate' comments at speaking engagement

    Kevin Mather's tenure with the Mariners is over after 25 years.

  • Aaron Rodgers to guest host 10 episodes of 'Jeopardy!' in April

    Shailene Woodley confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on Monday night that she is in fact engaged to Aaron Rodgers.

  • Palat, Stamkos, Hedman help Lightning beat Hurricanes 4-2

    Ondrej Palat snapped a tie 8:04 into the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Monday night.

  • Vanessa Bryant slams Meek Mill for 'extremely insensitive' lyric referencing Kobe

    "This lacks respect and tact."

  • Artemi Panarin takes leave from Rangers, denies allegations from Russian news outlet

    Artemi Panarin has been outspoken in his opposition of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

  • Colts' Pittman Jr. won't give up No. 11 to Carson Wentz, who is totally fine with it

    Carson Wentz is apparently totally fine with finding a new jersey number.

  • Coyotes rally from 3 goals down to beat Ducks 4-3

    Christian Dvorak scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in a testy game Monday night.

  • Are the Raptors back? It sure looks that way

    After a bumpy start to the season, the red-hot Toronto Raptors seem to have finally hit their stride.

  • Stocks climb as experts eye $28B per year in sports bets

    Stocks are heating up as investors await the legalization of single-sports gambling in Canada.

  • J.D. Martinez arrives at Red Sox camp in tipsy Tom Brady shirt

    2021 goals: Be like the GOAT.

  • Nurse happy for Finch, the latest Raptors assistant to earn NBA head coach job

    Four months after he lost Nate Bjorkgren to the Indiana Pacers, Nick Nurse finds himself short an assistant coach once again.

  • Pujols' wife backtracks after writing about his upcoming 'last season' in baseball

    Pujols is entering the final year of the historic, backloaded contract he signed with the Angels in 2011.

  • Jazz set records for 3s in 132-110 rout of Hornets

    The Jazz made a franchise record 28 3pt FGs as they defeated the Hornets, 132-110, in Utah.

  • Leafs' Jake Muzzin out after suffering broken facial bone on play vs. Canadiens

    The Maple Leafs' defensive depth will be tested for the first time this season.

  • UEFA investigates alleged racial abuse of Zlatan Ibrahimovic

    NYON, Switzerland — UEFA appointed a disciplinary investigator on Tuesday to look at allegations Zlatan Ibrahimovic was racially abused when AC Milan played at Red Star Belgrade last week. Ibrahimovic was sitting in the stands as a substitute during the Europa League game in Serbia and footage appeared to detail insults shouted at him. The alleged abuse targeted Ibrahimovic’s Balkan family roots. He was born in Sweden to parents from Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Croatia. Though no tickets were sold to fans for the round of 32 game, Red Star club officials and guests were in the main stand. UEFA disciplinary rules hold home clubs responsible for incidents inside their stadium. UEFA gave no timetable for its investigator to report to the disciplinary committee. Milan hosts the second leg on Thursday after drawing in Belgrade 2-2. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • 'Nothing special': Guardiola downplays Champions League hype

    It’s a decade since Pep Guardiola won the Champions League. If that already feels an absurdly long time for someone widely feted as the greatest active soccer manager, consider that Guardiola hasn’t even reached the final across those 10 years despite leading the top teams in Spain, Germany and England in that period. So, can his latest iteration at Manchester City — a relentless, record-shattering team closing in on another English Premier League title — end the wait? Guardiola, at least in public, is trying not to get caught up in the hype. “It’s nothing special, nothing different,” Guardiola said of the Champions League on Tuesday, a day before City plays Borussia Moenchengladbach in the first leg of the round of 16. Pushed repeatedly about the significance of the Champions League — surely, for example, it is bigger than the English League Cup? — Guardiola used the same old mantra, in a clear attempt to take the pressure off both him and City. “We’re going to play the game tomorrow like we played the last games, and I would say the whole season in all competitions,” he said. “Nothing special. It’s a football game. Ninety minutes. “We’re going to do a good game, to try to continue and get a good result, and afterward think about West Ham (in the Premier League), Saturday, 12:30. That’s the target. The same process mentally.” It’s understandable why Guardiola is trying to keep a lid on expectations, considering the pain City has gone through attempting to become European champion for the first time after years of heavy spending under its Abu Dhabi ownership. Since the Spaniard arrived in 2016, City has been eliminated by Monaco in the last 16, Liverpool then Tottenham in the quarterfinals and then — perhaps most disappointingly — Lyon in a one-legged quarterfinal last season. Guardiola has been accused of overthinking his tactics for knockout games, like when he changed formation to match Lyon’s in August — serving only to undermine the strengths of his own team because he was preoccupied by a more limited opponent, at least on paper. On Tuesday, Guardiola hinted that such overthinking might be a thing of the past. “We are going to prepare the game like a normal game,” he said. “We are going to treat Moenchengladbach as a team like we have done against Arsenal, like against Liverpool, like Everton, like against Tottenham (in recent Premier League matches). “We’re not going to change absolutely anything — little details to adapt a little what they are, but it’s not different to what we do most of the time in the Premier League.” Giving extra hope that this finally might be Guardiola’s — and indeed City’s — season is a defence that was the tightest of all the teams in the group stage, conceding just one goal in six games, and proving almost impenetrable domestically. During a 13-match winning run in the Premier League which has earned the team a 10-point lead with 13 games remaining, City has let in just three goals. It’s only seven goals conceded in 25 games in all competitions since City was last defeated on Nov. 21 — at Tottenham 2-0. The off-season signing of Portugal centre back Ruben Dias from Benfica has been huge, his impact being compared to that of Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool. Like Van Dijk, Dias — despite being just 23 — is a natural leader and a calming influence to those around him. Fellow centre back John Stones has clearly benefitted from the presence of Dias and is in the best form of his career. Attacking full back Joao Cancelo has also been offering a new dimension to the team with his position sense and creativity. “It’s full credit to our manager,” City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan said on Tuesday. “He adjusted the right things at the right time. He saw that something was wrong, something was a bit missing and adjusted a couple of things in terms of how we defend and how we play with the ball. “That’s why he is the best manager in the world. It’s incredible. I never thought, to be honest, in December about where we are now in February.” Guardiola’s disappointing recent record in the Champions League stretches back to before his time at City, when he was eliminated in the semifinals in all three seasons he coached Bayern Munich (2014-16). Both of his Champions League titles came with Barcelona, in 2009 and ’11. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 Steve Douglas, The Associated Press